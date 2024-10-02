Oklahoma City Thunder guard Lu Dort led the NBA in drawing non-charge offensive fouls in 2023-24. His role on defense doesn't go unnoticed. Heading into training camp, as the Thunder prepare to challenge the champion Celtics as the odds-on favorite this season, Lu spoke at Thunder Media Day about how he managed to draw so many offensive fouls last season. His league-leading 83 non-charge offensive fouls nearly lapped New York Knicks Jalen Brunson’s 48 non-charge offensive fouls drawn and Orlando Magic’s Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s 41, who finished in second and third, per PBPstats.com.

Dort was reluctant to reveal all of his tricks but did tell Thunder TV’s commentators a critical part of his routine in preparing for opponents.

“The only thing I’ll say really is I watch a lot of film. And I not only watch the film of the guys that I guard, but I also watch the film of the screeners that will screen me during the games,” Dort said. “Just me being aware of that, of what they’ve been doing. Other than that, just gotta move my feet well.”

Lu Dort’s film study & infectious approach to Thunder’s defense

Film study has led to veteran guard Lu Dort drawing offensive fouls by often disrupting offenses at the beginning of defensive possessions, adding constant pressure to draw fouls on opposing screeners. It’s a facet of his game that’s making quite an impression on the NBA and something that Dort plans to build on and grow as he enters his sixth season with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“It’s really just my approach. That’s how I see the game,” Dort said. “I feel like that’s how I can impact the game for my team every time. Every time I step on the floor, I’m always going to play my hardest. I’ll play like it’s technically my last game. I feel like it’s touched my teammates as one, and at the same time, those are just a lot of winning plays. I really wanna win. That’s just my mentality.”

His tenacity and energy are infectious. Jaylin Williams (0.76) led the league in charges drawn per 36 minutes last season, with teammates Isaiah Joe (0.47) and Kenrich Williams (0.45) trailing behind in fifth and eighth place, per NBA.com. Dort is a catalyst for the Thunder’s defensive identity and a big reason why the Thunder finished with the fourth-best defensive rating (112.1), second-best behind the Minnesota Timberwolves (113.0) in the Western Conference in 2023-24, per StatMuse.

The Thunder added Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein during the offseason, which could make them the best defense in the NBA this season.