The NBA world was shocked when the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis. Players and coaches around the league have shared their reactions to the trade, and some seemed more surprised than the fans. One person who is keeping a poke face through all the mayhem is head coach Mark Daigneault, who was asked what his thoughts are on the trade.

“That every team is running their own race and we’re focused on us. … I’m not focused on the Western Conference picture,” Daigneault said via Thunder reporter Joel Lorenzi.

One of the reasons Daigneault may not seem too worried about the trade is because he has his team at the top of the Western Conference. He's probably thinking that those teams have to still catch up to them.

The Lakers are currently fifth in the Western Conference and are a handful of games behind the Thunder, but if they were to match up in the playoffs, it should be an interesting matchup. Luka Doncic has history of beating the Thunder in the playoffs, as he took them down with the Mavericks last season.

For the Mavericks, their defense gets better with this move, and Davis will be able to move to the four position, which is where he's been wanting to play for a while. The Mavericks still have their main roster intact, and Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson should continue to play a big part in their success.

The Thunder have shown this season that they're not afraid of anybody, and they have a good chance of making it to the NBA Finals. The road may be a little tougher with the recent transactions in the conference, and things could just be heating up with the trade deadline slowly approaching. It'll be interesting to see what the league looks like in the next couple of days.