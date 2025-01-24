Before the Oklahoma City Thunder faced the Dallas Mavericks, head coach Mark Daigneault spoke to his All-Star guard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's approach to leading his team while ascending to NBA stardom. For Daigneault, Gilgeous-Alexander's demeanor and impact on Thunder teammates, coupled with his star talent, makes him an effective leader.

Daigneault discussed how impressed he is with how Gilgeous-Alexander carries himself.

“What's unique to him is he's a young, ambitious player that is thrusting himself into conversations,” Daigneault said. “He's an All-Star player. He's a First-Team All-NBA player. He was second in MVP voting this year. He's clearly in an echelon in the league, where he's one of the best of the best without argument. And, a lot of times when guys evolve to that point, not even just NBA players, anybody that reaches that kind of success, it's easy to become distracted by accolades, status, things outside of what you can control.

“And things outside of your craft. And it's easy to change,” Daigneault concluded.

But Gilgeous-Alexander hasn't. He remains humble, which has made a tremendous impression on Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault.

“Some people become more entitled, arrogant, whatever, he's gone the other way on all that stuff,” Daigneault added. “I just think that is really uncommon and really unique. He's a player that's thrust himself in this place that he's in, but he's remained focused on his craft. He's thrust himself in this place that he is, but has remained a great person, a great teammate. He's almost a better teammate as he's gotten better. And I just think that's super impressive because I think that really cuts against the tide.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reacts to being voted a starter in ASG

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was voted in as a starter for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game for the second consecutive season.

Gilgeoous-Alexander will represent the Western Conference and was the leading vote-getter among guards. After Thursday's loss, he discussed what it meant to him.

“It’s an honor to know that all my hard work is paying off,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I appreciate my teammates and my coach for allowing me to be in this position to take advantage of the opportunity and perform every night, play at a high level every night. [To] make room for me, make space for me; sacrifice for me. I appreciate that, and it feels good. Some of the stuff you dream about as a kid. It’s a dream come true.”

The NBA All-Star Game will be on February 16.