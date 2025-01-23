Wednesday was quite the day for the Oklahoma City Thunder, head coach Mark Daigneault, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. While they played the Oklahoma City Thunder, they witnessed something historic. As a result, Thunder fans were stunned after Gilgeous-Alexander's 54-point eruption against the Utah Jazz.

He consistently got to his spots and did whatever he wanted. However, his head coach had a much different reaction than the fans. It was quite the opposite. Daigneault explained his expectation of the MVP candidate to Thunder sideline reporter, Nick Gallo.

“He showed good poise and confidence on a night where he was close to that number (50 points),” Daigneault said. “I didn't think his offense tonight felt much different from some other nights.”

Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the most rhythmic players in the NBA. While he averages over 30 points a game, it doesn't look like a tough 30 points. He consistently picks his spots and gets to the free-throw line, but also lulls the defense to sleep. He can put the ball on a string and bait defenders into picking up a foul.

For instance, Gilgeous-Alexander made 17 of 18 free throws and also attempted 35 shots. Even though the Thunder are known for being a defensive team, they have one of the premier guards in the league.

Mark Daigneault has high expectations for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Having high expectations can come back to bite a head coach, especially if they're for a young player. However, that's not the case with Gilgeous-Alexander. He's embraced the hero role and has put the offense on his back. After all, he had 51 games where he scored 30+ points, the most in the NBA.

This season has been no different. So far, he has 25 games of scoring 30+ points. He's on pace to match or barely eclipse that record. Because of his efforts, Gilgeous-Alexander is now the favorite to secure the MVP award. After missing out on it last season, there's a bit more motivation to secure the award.

At the end of the day, individual awards and accolades are one thing, but team success is another. The Thunder are once again the top team in the Western Conference. They're sitting with a 36-7 record, and don't look like they're slowing down any time soon. Still, Daigenault will keep the high expectations for his team, including his star player.

That standard could help them get to the NBA Finals and even secure an NBA championship. Not to mention, Gilgeous-Alexander will likely continue to put the offense on his shoulders, as he's been more than capable of doing.