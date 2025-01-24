OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named an All-Star starter for the second consecutive season. The NBA announced the All-Star Game starters after Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-high 54 points in a 123-114 win against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. Shai led all Western Conference guards in voting.

After the Thunder’s 121-115 loss to the Dallas Mavericks, Gilgeous-Alexander discussed what the news meant to him.

“It’s an honor to know that all my hard work is paying off,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I appreciate my teammates and my coach for allowing me to be in this position to take advantage of the opportunity and perform every night, play at a high level every night. [To] make room for me, make space for me; sacrifice for me. I appreciate that, and it feels good. Some of the stuff you dream about as a kid. It’s a dream come true.”

Amid a signature regular season, Gilgeous-Alexander, while leading the NBA in points per game (32.0), is also considered an MVP candidate while leading the Thunder to the best record in the Western Conference (36-8). Gilgeous-Alexander (1.05 million) led Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic (870,071) in first-place votes.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s honest take on scoring 54 points

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stunned fans by scoring 54 points in Wednesday’s win against the Jazz. Then, after the win, he surprised many when he said it wasn’t his best performance of 2024-25.

Still, as he approached the 50-point plateau, a reporter asked Gilgeous-Alexander if he could tell he was on the verge of scoring 54.

“It did not,” Gilgeous-Alexander replied. “It felt like I could have had a lot more. I know it’s going to sound very spoiled, but I feel like I didn’t have that great of a night. I left a few on the table. But there’s room to improve, and that’s a good thing.”

“I feel like I wasn’t my best tonight, regardless of what the scoreboard says,” Gilgeous-Alexander added. “I feel like I could have did better — offensively, shot-making, a little bit, and on a couple of reads. But that comes with the game; you’re not going to be perfect all the time. I feel like I’ve had better games this season, even though it didn’t look like it on the scoresheet. That’s just me chasing growth as opposed to an outcome, and that’s where that comes from.”

The Thunder will head on the road to face the Trail Blazers on Sunday.