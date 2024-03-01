Mike Muscala is re-joining the Oklahoma City Thunder after agreeing to a buyout with the Detroit Pistons and clearing waivers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Muscala was linked to a few different teams but is ultimately set to return to OKC. He previously played for the Thunder from the 2019-20 season until the 2022-23 campaign. Muscala has since spent time with the Boston Celtics, Washington Wizards, and Pistons.
Through 37 games between Washington and Detroit in 2023-24, Muscala has averaged 3.8 points per game on 35.8 percent field goal and 31.8 percent three-point shooting. It should be noted that Muscala has also averaged just 13.8 minutes per game.
For his career, Muscala has shot 45.2 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from beyond the arc. Perhaps he can become a valuable offensive weapon off the bench for Oklahoma City. Having a depth player like Muscala on the roster will help the Thunder as they prepare for a postseason run.
Thunder thinking about deep playoff run
The Thunder are in a good position. Oklahoma City is currently second in the Western Conference, trailing the Minnesota Timberwolves by just one game. The Thunder feature a reliable young core of players with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren leading the charge.
Gilgeous-Alexander is currently in the MVP conversation. He is averaging 31.2 points per game on 54.8 percent field goal and 39.2 percent three-point shooting. Gilgeous-Alexander is also averaging 5.6 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and a league-leading 2.1 steals per game.
This Thunder team is dangerous. They may be a bit inexperienced, but Oklahoma City is a threat in the West. Perhaps the Mike Muscala addition will help solidify the depth on their roster.