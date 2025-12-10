A “gimmick change” could be on the way for WWE Superstar Sami Zayn, and it'd somehow connect him to the late pop icon, Michael Jackson.

One of Zayn's fans posted an edit of his face on Jackson's body from his iconic Thriller album cover. Zayn seemed amused, responding, “Gimmick change coming soon.”

Of course, it's unlikely Zayn will do a Jackson-inspired gimmick anytime soon. He is currently as popular as ever as a babyface. So, don't take his comment seriously.

He is a big music fan, so he was likely flattered by the edit. Over the summer, he detailed his long journey to see Oasis on their reunion tour. Additionally, he saw Paul McCartney on his recent Got Back Tour leg in North America.

Zayn is coming off losing his United States Championship. His reign ended after 49 days to a returning Ilja Dragunov, who returned to WWE after over a year away after tearing his ACL.

He had beaten Solo Sikoa to win the United States Championship in August 2025. During his reign, Zayn held a John Cena-like open challenge. The likes of Rey Fénix, Carmelo Hayes, Aleister Black, Shinsuke Nakamura, and even Cena.

This was his first reign with the United States Championship. Zayn has previously won the Intercontinental Championship four times, the NXT Championship once, and the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championship once each (with Kevin Owens).

The one thing that has alluded Zayn is a world championship. He has competed for them in the past, most notably against Roman Reigns at the 2023 Elimination Chamber PLE.

He has gained popularity among WWE fans over the last few years, mostly due to his part in the Bloodline saga. Zayn was part of the faction from 2022 to 2023. He turned babyface upon leaving the group, and he has not looked back since.