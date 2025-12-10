This Saturday, we are in store for one of the most unique Celebration Bowl matchups we've had in the ten-year history of the highly anticipated game. Two coaching superstars who started their head coaching journeys in the Division II football ranks, building two of the best programs in the NCAA, are now preparing to face off in Atlanta for the title of HBCU National Champion.

When they transitioned from Division II football to the FCS, they didn't need a moment to adjust to the style of play or the talent; they forced people to adapt to them. Tremaine Jackson and Chennis Berry are already two of the best coaches in Division I football, and they employ remarkably similar championship playbooks, which makes their matchup that much more intriguing.

Both Berry and Jackson are dynamic personalities. They are not quiet, they are not silent, and they instill a strong culture within their programs. Berry became the head coach of Benedict College and was instantly known for his charisma and the wisdom he imparted through catchy phrases and sayings—such as his goal to go “1-0 every week” and how you “beat a nat with a sledgehammer.” His videos that motivate his team have achieved viral acclaim on social media and made him a household name in HBCU football.

Jackson shares a similar journey. He is known for instilling a strong culture in his program and is never silent about what is on his mind. He has gone viral countless times. For example, in February, he shared his particular, candid rules about recruiting players, even shading former LSU coach Brian Kelly in the process.

“We don't wine and dine guys in recruiting. We give it to you straight up because I don't have time to de-recruit you,” Jackson bluntly said. “You're not going to catch me on Twitter with my hat backward and dancing on the 360 with guys. Brian Kelly did that, and he ain't won a championship yet.”

He also went viral earlier this year for a candid video in which he motivated his team by singing a hymn he remixed about how Atlanta is the land of the purple and gold. That video became foreshadowing, just as Berry's goal of going 1-0 foreshadowed his success in the MEAC for the past two seasons. Both Berry and Jackson build a robust culture that radiates across their teams and leads to victories.

More importantly, both Berry and Jackson define their programs by their grit and toughness. Berry's Benedict College teams and his South Carolina State Bulldogs are known for their rough, tough, and physical style of play. His defense has a penchant for getting after the quarterback and blowing up plays in the backfield. Meanwhile, the offensive line is stout and knows how to open up lanes for his running backs and quarterbacks, who act as generals in the pocket. Of course, Berry would have a phenomenal offensive line, given that he was an offensive lineman himself during his college years at Savannah State University.

Jackson's Prairie View A&M team plays rough and tough as well, defined this year by having the best defense in the SWAC. Prairie View boasts the number one scoring defense, the number one total defense, and the number one passing defense. They have sacked opposing quarterbacks 19 times, forced nine fumbles, and secured nine interceptions across the season. Their physical style of play is reminiscent of Jackson's no-nonsense approach; he is an old-school coach who will do whatever it takes on the field to win.

Both Berry and Jackson's success follows a similar trajectory forged in Division II football. Berry dominated the SIAC, boasting the number-one team in NCAA Super Region Two for two consecutive years and bringing national acclaim to Benedict College. He won two consecutive SIAC Championships and left the conference, losing only five total games and going undefeated in conference play in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Jackson’s credibility was forged by him taking over a Division II powerhouse, Valdosta State University, a program with four national championships. Jackson was tasked with rebuilding the team and immediately getting them back into playoff and championship contention. After finishing 5-6 in his first season, he led the team to a 12-2 record in 2023, and then a 13-1 record in 2024, including a miraculous run to the National Championship that saw him dispatch HBCU teams like Miles College and Virginia Union.

It's incredible to think that these two almost matched up in Division II football. Had Berry's Benedict College Tigers defeated Lenoir-Rhyne in the second round of the playoffs in 2023, it would've set up a match-up against Jackson's Valdosta State Blazers. Instead, Lenoir-Rhyne beat Benedict College to advance to the third round and then dispatched Valdosta State 35-7.

For football fans, especially those who watch and root for Division II football teams, this is a dream coaching matchup. Both coaches share similar coaching pedigrees, styles, and a singular way of building a strong, winning culture. Now their paths cross in the Celebration Bowl, and regardless of who wins, it is a fantastic showcase of HBCU football and a vital reminder to the greater football world that greatness is often forged in Division II.