The Green Bay Packers recently got good injury news, not long after their playoff-enhancing win over the Bears. And head coach Matt LaFleur set the stage for the showdown against the Broncos, buttering up the Week 15 opponent, according to a post on X by Ryan Wood.

“#Packers coach Matt LaFleur gushing about Broncos defense, ends with this: “There's a lot of similarities when I look at our defense in regards to the style of play and how hard they play.”

And there was this on another Wood post.

“Matt LaFleur says he saw this coming from Broncos after joint practice in Denver before 2024 season: “They put it on us pretty good.” Being there, can confirm the Broncos won that practice. And now #Packers will try to topple the AFC's top seed this week.”

Packers face key late-season test against Broncos

The Packers, now 9-3-1, drifted into shaky territory with losses to the Panthers and Eagles in back-to-back weeks. And then they nearly lost to the Giants. But they bounced back with wins over the Vikings, Lions, and Bears. And now they’re in a spot to make a strong run at a high playoff seed, especially if they can trip up the 11-2 Broncos.

Article Continues Below

LaFleur said the team is still trying to get better, according to Sports Illustrated.

“My No. 1 concern and, whether it’s the beginning of the season, the end of the season, we’ve just got to continue to fight and try to find ways to get better,” LaFleur said on Monday, one day after a 28-21 victory over the Bears put his team in position for its first NFC North championship since 2021.

“Sometimes you’ve got to overcome some obstacles, like injuries and whatnot. There’s sometimes some learning curve in terms of, OK, how do we fill that void that that player left there? But that’s the challenge of every team in the league. It’s not like we’re unique from everybody else. We’re all dealing with this stuff.”

Certainly, the Packers overcame the adversity of that three-game slump.

“You have to handle it the right way,” MaFleur said. “And you’ve got to just try to keep your head down and keep swinging and fighting and just going to work, you know? And I think teams that are able to overcome adversity by doing that and sticking to your process.”