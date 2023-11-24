The NBA is investigating Oklahoma City Thunder's Josh Giddey after allegations that he was inappropriately involved with a minor

In the past couple days, social media has been blowing up regarding an alleged incident in which Oklahoma City Thunder’s Josh Giddey was involved in inappropriate behavior with a minor. After videos leaked to social media of Giddey and the alleged minor involved, the Australian basketball player has been under fire. The girl involved is reportedly 15 years old and in high school, while Giddey is 21 years old.

The NBA is now officially investigating the allegations surrounding Giddey, according to league spokesman Mike Bass, via The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

When asked about the allegations, Giddey and coach Mark Daigneault called the issue ‘personal’ and did not provide any further comments on the matter. It is unclear if the Thunder or NBA will take action in the upcoming days outside of investigating the situation, but the allegations are of course incredibly serious.

Josh Giddey was the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Thunder. He previously played in Australia, playing for the Australian national team. He most recently represented Australia at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Now in his third NBA season, Giddey is averaging 12.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. The Thunder are currently in second place in the Western conference at 11-4, just one game behind the 11-3 Minnesota Timberwolves. Oklahoma City is next slated to host the 10-5 Philadelphia 76ers this Saturday.