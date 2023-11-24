Oklahoma City Thunder star Josh Giddey was asked about recent allegations on social media and provided no context.

Oklahoma City Thunder star Josh Giddey spoke to the media Friday afternoon regarding social media allegations of an improper relationship. When asked to comment about the news swirling in the world of basketball, Giddey gave the expected answer of being unable to provide insight into the matter, according to a Ryan Stiles video posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“I understand the question obviously, but there’s no further comment right now,” Giddey said.

“I understand the question obviously, but there’s no further comment right now.” – Josh Giddey on the social media allegations (via @Rylan_Stiles) pic.twitter.com/bYpGy6owav — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 24, 2023

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault was also asked Friday about the news regarding Giddey and gave a similar answer to the media. Daigneault also doubled down and said that he'll give the same response to anybody asking a question in relation to the situation regarding the 21-year-old player, per Stiles on X.

“Personal matter and I have no comment on it,” Daigneault said. “And that will be my answer on anything related.”

It shouldn't be too surprising that Giddey and Daigneault gave these types of answers as the allegations made are serious in nature. When, or if, action is taken, then possibly there will be more context given from the Thunder organization as time will tell. Giddey is averaging 12.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game through 15 games.

At the moment, the Thunder are focusing on a strong start to the season as they're 11-4 on the young campaign. This puts them just a half game behind the Minnesota Timberwolves for the top spot in the Western Conference. Oklahoma City's next game is tomorrow against the Philadelphia 76ers as they are currently on a six-game winning streak.