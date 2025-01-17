OKLAHOMA CITY — A 30-2 Oklahoma City Thunder run led by All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander set the tone in Thursday’s 134-114 victory against the Cleveland Cavs. Avenging last week’s 129-122 loss against the NBA’s leading Cavs, the Thunder made the Cavs uncomfortable early and often as Cleveland never found its offensive rhythm to combat Oklahoma City’s dominance on both ends of the floor.

After the win, Gilgeous-Alexander discussed the Thunder’s high focus in their victory against the Cavs.

“Things like that don’t happen too often,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “We were playing well offensively and defensively, and we just kept stacking possessions; stayed in the moment. You give yourself a chance to go on runs like that when you do the little things and stay in the moment. That’s what we did. [We] gave ourselves a chance, and it happened for us tonight.”

Gilgeous-Alexander 26 of his 40 points in the first half as the Thunder took a 75-49 lead into the third quarter before scoring a season-high 44 third-quarter points. Oklahoma City’s 75 points marked a season-high for most points scored in the first half. The Thunder’s defense held the Cavs’ leading scorer, Donovan Mitchell, to eight points on 3-of-15 attempts.

Oklahoma City also forced 21 turnovers on one end of the floor and connected on 18 threes on the other.

Jalen Williams’ ‘uncomfortable’ take on Thunder’s rematch

Thunder forward Jalen Williams says the Thunder made the Cavs uncomfortable, unlike last week’s seven-point loss at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Thunder strung together defensive stops that keyed their offensive rhythm into fast-break opportunities, open threes, and high-percentage shots.

“We just tried to make them as uncomfortable as possible, playing defense,” Williams said. “I thought we set the tone there, watching back our first time we played them, we just had a lot of blown coverages. When you give that to a team, they get a rhythm, and it’s kind of hard to stop.

“So, I thought we did a good job of just coming together as a team defensively, not having as many of those defensive lapses, and making them really have to work for possessions,” Williams concluded.

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 40 points led six players in double figures. Lu Dort scored 22 points, including 6-of-9 from deep. Williams added 19 points, Isaiah Joe’s dozen points led the second unit, and Branden Carlson scored 11.

On the second night of a back-to-back, the Thunder will face Kyrie Irving and the Mavericks on the road on Friday.