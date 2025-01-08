Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander feels surreal after his team extended its franchise-record winning streak to 15 after beating the Boston Celtics. During his media availability, Gilgeous-Alexander addressed the significance of the Thunder’s win against the Celtics and gave an honest take on the incredible streak.

For Gilgeous-Alexander, it’s hard to believe he hasn’t lost a regular-season game since December 1.

“It doesn’t feel like it’s been 15,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “We’re generally so focused on every day that we don’t feel like it’s been a month of not losing.”

The Thunder’s top-ranked defense held the champion Celtics to 27 second-half points, including only a dozen in the final frame. Oklahoma City erased a 13-point second-half deficit, going on a 29-12 fourth-quarter run and cruising to a 105-92 win.

Still, Gilgeous-Alexander downplayed the significance of his team’s dominance of the Celtics. However, he admits the victory has made his team better than before Sunday’s marquee matchup.

“It’s not that significant in the grand scheme of things. It’s one game,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Now, we got better tonight. And that’s what we’re after every day. So, it’s significant in that way. But it doesn’t hold any weight. Game’s over. We’ll learn our lessons. But we did good tonight.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s teammate Jalen Williams saw it as an excellent test for the Western Conference-leading Thunder.

“It’s good to go against teams like that,” Williams said. “Obviously, given that they just won. But at the same time, it’s a game in January. We’re just trying to get better. It is good to play teams like that. [Then], we play Cleveland where we can kind of test where we need to be at.”

Mark Daigneault downplays Thunder’s win against Celtics

Thunder head coach Mark Daignault sees the Celtics as just another win. It was a challenge Daigneault was undoubtedly looking forward to, and his team did not back down from it in their response to adversity amid a double-digit deficit.

Still, it’s a regular-season game in January.

“It’s one of 82, like I told you before the game. Every game’s a different challenge. We’re all running our own race. We happen to be bumping against them,” Daignealut said. “We’ll go our separate ways. So will they… the reason we’re in the position we are right now is because we’ve improved, and we’ve had our heads down and been very present in competition, and if we want to continue to improve, that’s what we have to continue to do.”

The Thunder will face the Cavs on the road on Wednesday.