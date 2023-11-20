Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder achieved incredible shooting history in their 134-91 road win over the Blazers

Everyone expected the Oklahoma City Thunder (10-4) to take a step forward this season, but this young squad appears to be well-ahead of schedule in the early portion of the 2023-24 NBA season. They extended their winning streak to five games and also accomplished a remarkable feat while handing out a 134-91 shellacking to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and OKC were even better than the scoreboard might indicate. The Thunder are the “first team in the last 25 years to shoot at least 60 percent from the field, 60 percent on 3-pointers and 100 percent on free throws in a single game,” per ClutchPoints, originally from ESPN researcher Matt Williams.

The OKC Thunder shot the LIGHTS OUT in their win last night vs. the Trail Blazers: 🔥 49-of-81 FG (60.5% FG)

🔥 22-of-36 3PT (61.1% 3PT)

🔥 14-of-14 FT (100% FT) They're the first team in the last 25 years to shoot at least 60% from the field, 60% on 3-pointers and 100% on free… pic.twitter.com/D2qcysZDCT — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 20, 2023

Gilgeous Alexander dominated the Blazers, scoring a game-high 28 points on 10-of-13 shooting while also going 7-for-7 from the charity stripe. It was a team effort, however. Center Chet Holmgren was also perfect from the field (16 points) and Lindy Waters III and Isaiah Joe combined for nine 3-pointers off the bench.

It was a complete thrashing- led 76-43 at halftime- that was made even more brutal by the fact that it took place on the road in the Moda Center. A victory against one of the worst teams in the Western Conference means little on the surface, but this could have easily been a trap game for the Thunder. Securing such an emphatic result shows how far they have come.

Their chemistry is exquisite, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is arguably a superstar and the team contains undying determination. Oklahoma City is checking off most of the crucial boxes and is making NBA history, to boot. Ideally, there will be plenty more on the horizon.