The Boston Celtics could face challenges in moving veteran guard Jrue Holiday this offseason as they navigate the financial pressure of a projected $500 million payroll. According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, several rival executives believe Boston may need to attach incentives — such as draft picks — to offload Holiday’s contract, which still carries $104 million over the next three seasons.

Holiday, 34, played a key role during Boston’s 2024 championship run but now finds himself at the center of offseason speculation. Fischer reports that while Holiday's experience and title pedigree remain respected around the league, some front offices are reluctant to take on his contract without added compensation from the Celtics.

“Some form of incentive (such as draft compensation) might have to be attached to Holiday's contract by the Celtics to convince someone to absorb the $104 million remaining,” Fischer wrote.

In his 16th NBA season, Holiday averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 44.3% from the field and 35.3% from beyond the arc across 62 games. While his production dipped slightly, his defensive presence and leadership remained valuable throughout the year.

Celtics weigh Jrue Holiday’s future as Jayson Tatum's injury and payroll pressure cloud offseason

Holiday and center Kristaps Porzingis have frequently been mentioned in trade rumors as Boston evaluates options to reduce long-term salary commitments. Porzingis, who is owed $30.7 million for the 2025–26 season, is viewed as the more tradable of the two due to his expiring deal.

The Celtics face mounting roster decisions following their second-round playoff elimination to the New York Knicks. The team’s title defense ended in a 119-81 Game 6 loss, and All-Star Jayson Tatum is expected to miss most of next season with a torn Achilles.

President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens acknowledged the difficult path ahead during his end-of-season media availability.

“I know there will be a lot of questions about what’s next,” Stevens said. “At the end of the day I think that will all be driven by the same thing that's always driven us. And that's: ‘How do we get ourselves in the mix to compete for championships best?’”

Stevens declined to delve into the financial details of the collective bargaining agreement or luxury tax implications.

“I'd rather not talk about the CBA and all that crap,” he added. “The reality is we blew the first two games [against the Knicks] and that's why we put ourselves in a tough spot.”

Boston’s front office must now weigh whether maintaining its veteran core is sustainable or if a roster shakeup is necessary to balance financial flexibility with continued championship contention. Holiday’s trade value and contract status will likely remain key components of that discussion.