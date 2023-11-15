Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander went off on Tuesday night, and ended up extending a streak to a level that even KD never reached

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 28 points and a career-high seven steals, and the Thunder rolled past the San Antonio Spurs 123-87 on Tuesday night in the In-Season Tournament.

The game featured two of the league’s most-hyped rookies — San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama and Oklahoma City’s Chet Holmgren. Wembanyama finished with eight points on 4-for-15 shooting. He did manage 14 rebounds and blocked two shots. Holmgren had nine points on 3-for-10 shooting with seven rebounds and three assists.

But the story of the night was Thunder guard Gilgeous-Alexander. He had his 5th straight game with 25 points on 55% FG, that is the longest streak in Thunder franchise history, according to ESPN Stats and Info. SGA also did it on the defensive end vs Spurs, setting a new career-high with 7 steals in the game on Tuesday.

Gilgeous-Alexander also provided the highlight of the night, a filthy step-back jumper that put Spurs forward Julian Champagnie on skates:

"Oh my goodness 2… That's disgusting" Jaylin Williams reacts to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's TOUGH stepback 😅pic.twitter.com/2VikivEJ4T — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 15, 2023

Any time a player is wearing a Thunder jersey and accomplishes an offensive feat greater than something Kevin Durant did, it's notable. Durant is the greatest player in franchise history (only counting their OKC tenure) and has spent the last 16 years as one of the most lethal scorers in NBA history.

Gilgeous-Alexander is doing his best to make his case, however. The 25-year-old is averaging just under 30 points per game to go along with seven rebounds and six assists per night. He's also shooting 52 percent from the floor, which is obscenely high for a combo guard.

Up next for the Thunder, they take on the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.