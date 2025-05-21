Ashton Jeanty's football stance might differ when he first snaps with the Las Vegas Raiders. Since high school, Jeanty has stood straight up with his hands at his side during every play in the backfield, pre-snapping.

This stance is so different from what other running backs look like in the backfield that it has garnered countless memes about how he looks, with one notable comparison being to Michael Myers, the infamous killer from the “Halloween” movies.

As different a stance as it is from what we have seen from other running backs, it hasn't hampered his performance. He finished runner-up to Travis Hunter in the Heisman Trophy race after having the second-best rushing yards in FBS history, with 2,601 yards. Only Barry Sanders finished with more with 2,628 yards in 1988.

Raiders' offensive coordinator Chip Kelly wants to change things up and wants Jeanty to do things differently in the NFL.

In an interview with the “Up & Adams Show,” hosted by Kay Adams, Jeanty elaborated on his conversation with Kelly about changing his stance in the NFL.

Jeanty said Kelly asked him if he ever played basketball. “And I'm like, ‘Yeah, I play basketball, you know I can dunk and all that.' He's like, ‘OK, show me how you would guard me,' and he's acting like he's holding the ball.”