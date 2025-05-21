May 21, 2025 at 9:22 AM ET

During Game 1 between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves, the crowd at the Paycom Center was singing along to Ludacris in a viral moment.

Videos have surfaced of the Thunder fans singing along to Ludacris' “Move B***h” as guard Alex Caruso hit a three-pointer during their blowout win over the Timberwolves. They sang along as the offense moved the ball around and roared when he hit the shot.

From a sing-a-long to Ludacris’ “Move B*tch” to an Alex Caruso 3 as the Thunder approach a 20-point lead late in Game 1 at the Paycom Center pic.twitter.com/whCj3umweA — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) May 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

The moment has gone viral on social media. Obviously, the fans were feeling it as their team dominated the Timberwolves. We will see what the team has up their sleeves for Game 2 on May 22, 2025.

Who won Thunder-Timberwolves Game 1?

The Thunder ran away with Game 1 against the Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals. They dominated the game despite being down by three points at the end of the first quarter.

At halftime, the Thunder were down 48-45. However, they then outscored the Timberwolves 70-40 in the second half, winning by 26 points.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a dominant performance, scoring 31 points. He also had nine rebounds and three assists and shot 11-14 from the free throw line.

Jalen Williams also had a big game, scoring 19 points. Chet Holmgren scored 15 points on 6/9 shooting from the floor. Caruso, who hit the three-pointer in the video, played 22 minutes off the bench. He scored nine points on 3/3 from behind the three-point line.

To no one's surprise, Julius Randle had a good performance in Game 1. He scored 27 points while shooting 9/13 from the floor. Anthony Edwards added another 18 points. However, the rest of the Timberwolves' starting five only contributed 16 points.

Game 2 will once again take place at the Paycom Center on Thursday, May 22, 2025. After that, the series will go to Minnesota for Games 3 and 4.

The Thunder are coming off a gritty seven-game series against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Semifinals. The Timberwolves had an easier series, beating the Golden State Warriors in five games.

Whoever wins the Western Conference Finals will face the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals series. The Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks are set to play Game 1 at Madison Square Garden on May 21.