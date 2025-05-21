The NBA world has been waiting for the last in-season award to be announced, and it's who will be winning MVP. Everyone knows it will come between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic, and the announcement is set to happen soon, according to The Athletic.

“Sources say the NBA is expected to finally announce the MVP award on Wednesday, and it would be nothing short of a shocker if Shai Gilgeous-Alexander isn’t the one being handed the trophy. His spectacular second half spurred the Thunder to a series-opening victory,” The Athletic wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Gilgeous-Alexander proved throughout the entire regular season that he was the most consistent and dominant player in the league, and not only did that show up in his stats, but it also reflected on what the Oklahoma City Thunder were able to accomplish. Without Gilgeous-Alexander, it's hard to see the Thunder being the best team in the Western Conference while making it this far in the postseason.

For Jokic, he had another historic season and averaged a triple-double, but the Denver Nuggets were No. 4 in the West and were 18 games behind the Thunder in first place. Though the team's record shouldn't matter, that's how some of the voters decide who will win MVP.

In the end, both players have a good chance of winning the award, but Gilgeous-Alexander's game has helped his team be at the top, and they are just a few wins away from going to the NBA Finals. Though winning the MVP would be special for Gilegous-Alexander, he's let it be known before that he'd rather win a championship.

At this point, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him win both, as the Thunder are proving some of the doubters wrong who said that their inexperience in the playoffs would catch up to them. So far, it looks like they're handling the playoff pressure well.