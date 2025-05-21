The Colorado Rockies are on a record-breaking pace when it comes to losses. With an 8-40 record, they became the first team since 1895 to lose 40 of their first 48 games. Somehow, though, the Pittsburgh Pirates have been nearly as bad. Despite doubling the Rockies in win total, the Pirates have actually scored fewer runs. Through 49 games, the Pirates have only crossed home plate 143 times. Paul Skenes has been their lone saving grace.

The 2023 first overall pick is already one of the best players in baseball, and he has a case as the best pitcher in the sport. Skenes started the All-Star Game as a rookie last season, and he ranks inside the top 10 in WHIP (.94), batting average against (.190), and innings pitched (62.2) this season. His 2.44 ERA and 62 strikeouts are elite numbers as well.

The rest of his Pirates team has failed him, though. Jon Heyman has already reported that there is a zero percent chance that Skenes gets traded. That makes sense, too, as the pitcher is a generational talent and still just 22 years old. That hasn't stopped fanbases from talking about a potential Skenes trade, though, especially because of the frustrations the LSU product has shown on the field and in interviews recently, on top of Pittsburgh's historical unwillingness to spend big. It is way too far out to even consider a Skenes trade, but if the Pirates did the unthinkable and decided to deal him for a massive haul, where could the pitcher end up?

Orioles receive: Paul Skenes

Pirates receive: Samuel Basallo (MLB No. 16), Coby Mayo (MLB No. 17), Jackson Holliday, Heston Kjerstad

The Baltimore Orioles have been an even bigger disappointment than the Pirates this season. The team was expected to compete for the World Series because of their young roster that is stacked with talented hitters. Instead, they are 15-32, and they look like a shell of the team that made the postseason in each of the past two seasons.

The Orioles had the best farm system in baseball for years. With Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson, and Jackson Holiday, they had the number one prospect in baseball in three straight years. Their former elite prospects have underwhelmed in a big way this season, but the pitching has been even worse. The Orioles decided against bringing Corbin Burnes back, and the rest of the rotation has struggled with injuries.

The Orioles don't have quite the trading firepower that they had when their farm system was deeper, but they still have enough intriguing youngsters that they could get in on the action for Skenes if he was made available. Holiday was taken first overall just the year before Skenes. Although he hasn't immediately dominated like the pitcher has, he still has megastar potential. Samuel Basallo and Coby Mayo both rank among the top 20 best prospects in baseball. Both players have tons of power potential, as does former number two overall pick, Heston Kjerstad.

With so little run production, adding four hitters with high ceilings would be a somewhat intriguing idea for the Pirates, and the Orioles team that needs pitching is deep enough with position players that they'd still hold onto some of their best hitters if they were to make this deal. Cedric Mullins, Rutschman, Henderson, Jordan Westburg, and Colton Cowser are the core offensive players in Baltimore.

Cubs receive: Paul Skenes

Cubs receive: Owen Caissie (MLB No. 49), Moises Ballesteros (MLB No. 61), Kevin Alcantara (MLB No. 74), Jefferson Rojas (MLB No. 78), Juan Cabada (Cubs No. 19)

While the Orioles used to have the top farm system in baseball, the Chicago Cubs now have arguably the best assortment of prospects in the sport. The team had seven top 100 prospects coming into the season, according to MLB.com. The Cubs are ready to win now, as they are atop the National League Central standings. They'd likely be willing to spare a bunch of their future talent for even more talent on the big league roster now.

The team has struggled with pitching depth. Justin Steele is out for the season, and Shota Imanaga and Javier Assad have missed time with injuries. The Cubs' top two prospects, Matt Shaw and Cade Horton, are already making an impact on the big league roster, but there isn't enough space for some of the team's other prospects.

The Cubs should consolidate for a superstar, and nobody fits the bill better than Skenes. With five top 100 prospects in their own right, including the second-ranked prospect in baseball, Bubba Chandler, the Pirates would immediately own arguably the deepest farm system ever if they pulled the trigger on this deal.

Padres receive: Paul Skenes

Pirates receive: Leo De Vries (MLB No. 3), Ethan Salas (MLB No. 29), Tirso Ornelas (Padres No. 11), Tyson Neighbors (Padres No. 15)

The San Diego Padres have been no strangers to blockbuster trades in recent years. In the last few seasons, the team has made massive trades for Dylan Cease, Juan Soto, Blake Snell, Josh Hader, and others. None of those deals would be as monumental as a move for Skenes.

Of the aforementioned players, Cease is the only one still on the roster, but the team is still filled with big-name stars. Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Jackson Merrill are all elite position players, and Michael King, Yu Darvish, and Joe Musgrove are solid pitching options. The latter two have been out all season with injuries, though.

Despite competing in the same division as the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, and Arizona Diamondbacks, the Padres are fully capable of winning the championship this year. They need pitching help, and Skenes is the player who can get them over the top. The team has one of the top prospects in baseball in Leo De Vries to dangle as trade bait. Ethan Salas also has top prospect in baseball potential. He is just super young, which has contributed to him fading some this season.

In reality, the Pirates probably shouldn't make any of these trades. Pitchers like Skenes don't grow on trees, and he could remain one of the best players in the league for the next decade or so. The Pirates will be sellers this season, but they should and likely will hold onto Skenes.