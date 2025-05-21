Chet Holmgren did not have the best time during the Oklahoma City Thunder's second-round series against the Denver Nuggets. He couldn't buy a bucket from beyond the arc, and he had some lapses of concentration that led to two Thunder losses that could have cost them dearly. But now that they've put the Nuggets problem in the rearview mirror, Holmgren appears to be back to being at his best as well, as he was crucial in locking down the paint against a Minnesota Timberwolves team that couldn't get anything easy in a 114-88 Game 1 victory for OKC.

Holmgren's versatility makes him one of the best young big men in the league; he may not have the size to deal with the bulkiest centers in the NBA, but his ability to space the floor, protect the rim, and guard the perimeter fairly well makes him the ideal center to deal with either Rudy Gobert (whose impact is muted against a five-out offense) and Naz Reid (a three-level scoring big that Holmgren can match up well against).

In fact, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who bent the Timberwolves' defense to his will with his ability to get to the foul line, credited Holmgren for his transformative value to the Thunder.

“Chet was great. When he's the best version of himself, we're the best version of ourselves as a unit. It's no surprise. He affects the game at such a high level. From the moment he was on this basketball team, our win column went up and it's no surprise,” Gilgeous-Alexander said in his postgame presser. “He's a special person and he's a special talent. He's the reason why we are who we are today.”

Chet Holmgren is a transformative player for the Thunder

It's not too often that someone like Holmgren makes his way to the NBA; Holmgren is the perfect big man for today's NBA — a tall, lanky, and agile big man who can knock down threes and block shots. Every team needs their own version of Holmgren, and the Thunder are thankful that they have the man himself, for they have a 98-38 (72.1 percent win rate) record all-time (including playoffs) with the 23-year-old active.

Gilgeous-Alexander also wanted to credit Holmgren for the way he's recovered from the hip injury that kept him out for multiple months earlier this season.

“I think it's gone under the radar a little bit how hard it is to be a guy and then sit down a couple of months and have to integrate yourself into a team that has the best record in the NBA and not step on nobody's toes but also still be yourself. That's a super hard position to be in. The way he's handled that has been special. I don't know if he gets enough credit for that,” Gilgeous-Alexander added.