The Oklahoma City Thunder bounced back from a slow first half and earned a convincing 114-88 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. There were plenty of intriguing takeaways, including the sparse 46 minutes that Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein combined for Tuesday night, but what should encourage fans most is the fact that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did not play close to his best brand of basketball.

Despite the expected MVP shooting 37 percent from the field (10-of-27), OKC earned a double-digit win on its home floor. He picked it up in the second half and helped set the tone for a massive surge, but Gilgeous-Alexander knows key adjustments will be needed moving forward in this series. Naturally, the 26-year-old Canadian is not divulging the team's plan.

“I'm gonna keep that a secret and not let the world know so [the Wolves] don't see it,” he told ESPN's Lisa Salters after the contest. “But we know what we got to do.”

The Thunder did not win 68 regular season games by resting on their laurels. Their appetite has been ravenous throughout the year, with the franchise's stomach grumbling for its first-ever NBA championship. OKC's formula for success has worked tremendously for almost the entire campaign, with the Denver Nuggets inducing uncharacteristic flaws in the Western Conference Semifinals. Though, what doesn't kill you makes you stronger.

Will the Thunder complete their mission?

The No. 1 seed outlasted Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets and now bring valuable experience and confidence to this best-of-seven showdown with the Timberwolves. Gilgeous-Alexander, who recorded 31 points, nine assists, five rebounds and three steals in Game 1, is not breaking focus. He maintains a business-like demeanor even after a Thunder triumph. The soon-to-be three-time All-NBA First-Team selection is preparing himself for several more twists and turns in these NBA playoffs.

Just as he is unlikely to endure extended shooting struggles, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander anticipates Anthony Edwards to elevate his level of performance. The 23-year-old briefly left the court in the first half with an ankle injury and finished with a modest 18 points on 5-of-13 shooting. Edwards vowed to increase his shot attempts following the underwhelming showing, which means the Thunder's superstar must be ready to respond.

How Gilgeous-Alexander chooses to adapt remains to be seen, but if he and Oklahoma City have a trick up their sleeve, that could spell trouble for the Timberwolves' chances. Game 2 is Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET.