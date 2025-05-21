May 21, 2025 at 10:35 AM ET

The Minnesota Timberwolves were embarrassed in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night, losing 114-88 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. It was a rough showing for superstar Anthony Edwards, who only scored 18 points.

Following the steep defeat, Ant sent a fiery message to himself.

Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin:

“I definitely gotta shoot more,” Edwards said. “I only took 13 f****ing shots. I'd say I need to get off the ball a little bit more, play without the ball, I think that will be the answer, because playing on the ball, they sending doubles all day. I gotta go watch the film, and we'll figure it all out.”

Edwards didn't score a single point in the fourth quarter but only played six minutes. The guard was 5 for 13 from the field in Game 1. He suffered an ankle injury scare in the first quarter but ultimately returned.

The Thunder defense stifled him, and he gave them credit postgame:

“I mean, they clogged the paint,” Edwards said. “That's what they do. They don't got much size down there, so they bank on us not making shots, I guess. Because every time I go to the rim, it's like four people in the paint.”

Anthony Edwards thrives when he can drive at opponents and find scoring lanes. The Thunder made it their mission to stop him from doing so, and now he has to figure out a way to be effective with OKC seemingly shutting down his favorite way of scoring the rock.

The reality is the Timberwolves cannot win this series if Ant doesn't get going. The West's top seed is far too good a team. But knowing the type of player Edwards is, he'll dissect the film and be better moving forward. Elite players make adjustments.

Minnesota will be looking to bounce back on Thursday as they face Oklahoma City in Game 2, hoping to avoid an 0-2 hole heading back home to the Target Center.