The Oklahoma City Thunder are continuing to look like a real threat to make the Play-In Tournament in the Western Conference this season, and a big reason why is because of the stellar play from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. SGA was on fire once again on Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, as he dropped 44 points on an incredibly efficient 13/16 from the floor.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s heroics led the Thunder to a big 138-129 win over the Trail Blazers, and he received a postgame shower from his teammate Aleksej Pokusevski as a result of his big game. Typically this would be a cause for celebration, but SGA did not appear to be too thrilled with Pokusevski’s decision to douse him in water.

SGA wasn’t feeling the postgame shower after his career-high vs. the Blazers 😂💧 pic.twitter.com/KDE74c34lL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 11, 2023

The whole scene here is strange, as Pokusevski seems rather unenthusiastic about the whole thing and just dumps a cup of water on Gilgeous-Alexander. Making matters even weirder, SGA clearly was not thrilled to have this happen, and quickly had Pokusevski head out from his postgame interview.

The reasoning for this may have been due to Gilgeous-Alexander getting his hair freshly braided, as you are not supposed to get it wet in the immediate aftermath. And as you can see here, Pokusevski clearly just dumps a cup of water on SGA’s newly done hairdo. Chances are Gilgeous-Alexander isn’t actually upset with Pokusevski, but he may want to check in with his star teammate the next time he decides to hand out a postgame shower for SGA after he puts up another big performance.