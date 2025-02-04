Oklahoma City Thunder star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was an avid watcher of Kobe Bryant growing up. Seeing how the NBA legend approached fans, he follows his idol's example of being dedicated to his fan base.

Following Monday's matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, Gilgeous-Alexander answered a question regarding his pregame lines of fans growing and staying to sign all autographs, per team reporter Brandon Rahbar.

“”I used to be a kid and wanted autographs.” SGA says he wanted a Kobe Bryant autograph as a kid and wants to take time for kids now,” Rahbar said.

How Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder played vs. Bucks

Considering Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's rise as a superstar in the NBA, it makes sense how Kobe Bryant played a significant role in his growth.

On Monday, that was highlighted in Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder's dominant 125-96 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. The first three quarters saw the Thunder score 38 or 39 points each, lighting up the nets as the Bucks were unable to keep up. Even a nine-point display from OKC in the fourth quarter wasn't enough for Milwaukee to make a rally.

The Thunder couldn't miss from the field. They had shooting splits of 52% overall and 39% from downtown, in contrast to Milwaukee's percentages of 38% and 33%. They also dominated the glass, winning the rebounding battle by a 55-37 margin.

In just 22 minutes of action, Gilgeous-Alexander led the team with 34 points, six assists and three rebounds. He shot 15-of-19 from the field and 2-of-3 from beyond the arc. He is averaging 32.4 points, six assists and 5.3 rebounds per game this season while being in the MVP conversation.

Oklahoma City improved to a 39-9 record, controlling the spot in the Western Conference standings. They compete with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the best record in the league, trailing their Eastern Conference counterpart by 0.5 games.

The Thunder will prepare for their next matchup, hosting the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET.