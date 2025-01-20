Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has sat at the very top of the NBA MVP rankings over the last several weeks. This battle between him, Nikola Jokic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo has been close, but now there is a wide gap between Gilgeous-Alexander and the rest of the field.

In addition to being tied with Giannis for the league lead in scoring and the Oklahoma City Thunder owning the best record in the Western Conference, the young guard stepped up when it mattered most in a revenge game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

On Jan. 8, the Thunder put their 10-game win streak on the line against the Cleveland Cavaliers and lost 129-122 despite 31 points from Gilgeous-Alexander. This game was not as much about the stats as it was about finishing with a winning mentality against the best team in the league. For Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder, this was a learning experience.

“It definitely wasn’t devastating. We definitely have a lot of basketball to get better,” Gilgeous-Alexander said after this loss. “At the end of the night, we got better that night, and that’s the outcome for us. It’s about getting better, it’s about learning, it’s about growing from experience.”

Getting better is exactly the best way to describe SGA and the Thunder when they hosted the Cavs this past week, a game played without Oklahoma City having a true big man. Gilgeous-Alexander had his guys ready to fight, and they came out swinging against the league's best. The Thunder went on to win 134-114 in a game that they led by as many as 42 points in.

The biggest difference in this win compared to the loss in Cleveland was that Gilgeous-Alexander took command of the game, he set the tone defensively early on, and he initiated every single winning play that the Thunder made in this game. Shai is a winner, and as a result, nobody is close to him in the MVP race.

This is Gilgeous-Alexander's award to lose, and with the Thunder surging, losing doesn't appear to be an option.

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – Oklahoma City Thunder

Previous ranking: #1

2024-25 season stats: 41 games, 31.5 points, 6.1 assists, 5.3 rebounds, 2.1 steals, 1.1 blocks, 53.2 FG%, 35.0 3P%

Aside from dominating the Cavs with 40 points, eight assists, and two steals, Gilgeous-Alexander put together a really solid week, leading the Thunder to a 3-0 record in the games that he was available for. In these three games, Shai averaged 33.0 points, 9.0 assists, and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 67.3 percent from the floor.

What stands out the most about Gilgeous-Alexander is that he simply does what it takes to win. Not counting the Thunder's NBA Cup loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in Las Vegas, Oklahoma City has lost just once since Dec. 3 with Gilgeous-Alexander on the court. This lone loss was on the road against the Cavaliers, a loss that Gilgeous-Alexander made sure to avenge.

The Thunder are the best team in the league, and Shai is proving that he is the best player right now. It is that simple.

2. Nikola Jokic – Denver Nuggets

Previous ranking: #2

2024-25 season stats: 36 games, 30.1 points, 13.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 1.8 steals, 56.1 FG%, 47.1 3P%

Nikola Jokic continues to drop triple-doubles like they are nothing. In three Denver Nuggets victories this past week, Jokic registered three triple-doubles, increasing his league-leading total on the season to 18. The next closest player is LeBron James with eight triple-doubles.

As far as numbers go, Jokic has the most impressive stats. Not only is he averaging over 30 points per game, but the Nuggets three-time MVP is just 0.1 assists away from averaging a triple-double this season. That automatically makes him MVP-worthy without considering that the Nuggets are rising up the NBA standings after their shaky start to the year.

Denver is beginning to look like a true title threat once more. This is why Jokic is not necessarily out of the NBA MVP race just yet. Still, he has ground to make up behind Gilgeous-Alexander.

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee Bucks

Previous ranking: #3

2024-25 season stats: 35 games, 31.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.4 blocks, 60.5 FG%

Keep a close eye on the Milwaukee Bucks because Giannis has them back in the Eastern Conference championship equation. The Bucks have won seven of their last eight games, including four straight from this past week.

In said games, Antetokounmpo averaged 32.0 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game while shooting 66.7 percent from the floor. Antetokounmpo also had four double-doubles and one triple-double. All of this resulted in Giannis being named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week, marking the second time this season he has received this honor.

Although Antetokounmpo ends up making history every season, this year has been arguably his best. If he can continue to lead the league in scoring while racking up double-doubles, the Bucks will keep winning games. As a result, Giannis will continue to lurk in the NBA MVP rankings.

4. Karl-Anthony Towns – New York Knicks

Previous ranking: #4

2024-25 season stats: 38 games, 25.4 points, 13.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 55.0 FG%, 44.9 3P%

The New York Knicks have been struggling, losing six of their last nine heading into a matchup with the Atlanta Hawks on MLK Day. Despite their lackluster play, Karl-Anthony Towns has been fantastic this year for the Knicks, and he recently had 30 points and 18 rebounds in a 140-106 dismantling of the Bucks.

In total, Towns has registered 34 double-doubles this season, just three shy of Domantas Sabonis for the league lead. Towns has recorded nine straight double-doubles and has one in every single game he's played since the calendar changed to 2025.

This is the best season of the big man's career, and the Knicks are right near the top of the East standings because of KAT.

5. Jayson Tatum – Boston Celtics

Previous ranking: #5

2024-25 season stats: 39 games, 27.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.3 steals, 45.9 FG%, 35.8 3P%

Much like the Knicks, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are dealing with their own adversity as of late, losing four of their last seven heading into a matchup with the Golden State Warriors on MLK Day.

Tatum has not been the reason for the Celtics' struggles, though, as he has averaged 25.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 43.5 percent from the floor since the start of 2025. Whether or not Tatum can rise in the NBA MVP rankings depends on his individual performances.

Although the Celtics are title threats, Tatum's stats oftentimes go overlooked because of how good the talent around him is. Unlike Jokic, who makes the Nuggets who they are, Tatum is just one of five potential All-Star talents in Boston's starting lineup. Until he breaks out and starts putting together massive scoring and consistent double-double performances, he won't have a chance to jump Towns, Giannis, or anyone else in these rankings.

Just missing the cut

6. Victor Wembanyama – San Antonio Spurs (Ranked No. 6 last week)

7. Cade Cunningham – Detroit Pistons (Ranked No. 7 last week)

8. Donovan Mitchell – Cleveland Cavaliers (Ranked No. 8 last week)

9. Alperen Sengun – Houston Rockets (Ranked No. 9 last week)

10. Anthony Davis – Los Angeles Lakers (Ranked No. 10 last week)