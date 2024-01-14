The Oklahoma City Thunder's continued ascension this season has many believing they could make a strong playoff run. This team has continued to climb the ranks in the Western Conference. Buyoed by MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Rookie of the Year candidate Chet Holmgren, the Thunder have been holding to a top four seed in the West standings. Gilgeous-Alexander continued his climb in the NBA's record books as he tied the league record for most amount of and-one plays as per Andrew Schlecht of The Athletic and Brett Dawson of Sellout Crowd and OKC Dream Team.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's feat came as the Thunder beat the Orlando Magic, 112-100. He tied Anthony Davis, Brook Lopez and Amar'e Stoudemire who also have six and-one plays for their careers.

There was a little confusion though as to what exactly the stat is counting in terms of and-ones. Gilgeous-Alexander a little confused as well as he was surprised Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't have more and-one plays.

After some digging, it appears as if the stat is counting and-one conversions as per Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman. Gilgeous-Alexander was correct in assuming that Antetokoumnpo could have been the leader in that category as he has had 58 and-one opportunities. The stat doesn't obviously doesn't count and-one opportunities that were not converted via the free throw line.

Following the win, the Thunder are now 27-11 and in second place in the Western Conference standings. They are essentially tied though with the Minnesota Timberwolves who are in first.