A new milestone for the Thunder's MVP candidate.

The Oklahoma City Thunder's continued ascension this season has many believing they could make a strong playoff run. This team has continued to climb the ranks in the Western Conference. Buyoed by MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Rookie of the Year candidate Chet Holmgren, the Thunder have been holding to a top four seed in the West standings. Gilgeous-Alexander continued his climb in the NBA's record books as he tied the league record for most amount of and-one plays as per Andrew Schlecht of The Athletic and Brett Dawson of Sellout Crowd and OKC Dream Team.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said tying this record is “cool,” and said “I’m surprised someone like Giannis hasn’t had more.” https://t.co/IeIyeKKLFT — Brett Dawson (@BDawsonWrites) January 14, 2024

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's feat came as the Thunder beat the Orlando Magic, 112-100. He tied Anthony Davis, Brook Lopez and Amar'e Stoudemire who also have six and-one plays for their careers.

There was a little confusion though as to what exactly the stat is counting in terms of and-ones. Gilgeous-Alexander a little confused as well as he was surprised Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't have more and-one plays.

After some digging, it appears as if the stat is counting and-one conversions as per Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman. Gilgeous-Alexander was correct in assuming that Antetokoumnpo could have been the leader in that category as he has had 58 and-one opportunities. The stat doesn't obviously doesn't count and-one opportunities that were not converted via the free throw line.

Good call by Shai. Giannis entered today with 58 and-1 opportunities, which is 21 more than anyone else. I'm assuming this record is and-1 conversions as opposed to and-1 opportunities. https://t.co/8Wq6Th8etc — Joe Mussatto (@joe_mussatto) January 14, 2024

Following the win, the Thunder are now 27-11 and in second place in the Western Conference standings. They are essentially tied though with the Minnesota Timberwolves who are in first.