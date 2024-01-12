Oklahoma City has had Portland's number this year.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points, Josh Giddey had a triple-double and the Oklahoma City Thunder absolutely crushed the Portland Trail Blazers 139-77 on Thursday night.

The Thunder's 62-point margin of victory matched the fifth-largest rout in NBA history.

But it wasn't just Thursday night that the Thunder have easily dispatched the Blazers. The Thunder not only have a ten-game home winning streak against Portland, but in the two teams' last meeting on Nov. 19 at Moda Center, the Thunder rolled the Blazers 134-91. That makes Oklahoma City the first team in NBA history to outscore an opponent by 100 or more points over a span of two games, according to OptaSTATS:

“The @okcthunder are the first team in NBA history to outscore an opponent by 100+ points over a span of 2 meetings (beat Portland by 43 in November and by 62 tonight).”

The Thunder blew past its previous record for highest margin of victory of 45 points, set twice during the 2012-13 season. Oklahoma City moved into a tie with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the best record in the Western Conference at 26-11.

Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren had 19 points in 21 minutes. After OKC's win over the Wizards on Monday, Holmgren talked about why the team is so difficult to stop.

“We have great players all around on the floor. Everybody has gravity, so the other team has to decide what they want to give up, and if they don't want to give up the shot, then they're giving up the drive to somebody else. If they don't want to give up the drive, then they're giving up the shot. It's just kind of a pick your poison thing.”

Up next for the Thunder: The team hosts the Orlando Magic on Saturday.