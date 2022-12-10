By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

The Oklahoma City Thunder continue to exceed expectations this season. Before the 2022-23 campaign began, many assumed that the team would be in the running for generational 2023 prospect Victor Wembanyama. However, this has not been the case more than one-quarter of the way through the regular season. The Thunder, led by guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander own a solid 11-14 record, which is only two games back of the eighth-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves.

All in all, year three of the Thunder rebuild is going swimmingly thus far. Because of this, after Oklahoma City’s loss to the Grizzlies on Wednesday, Gilgeous-Alexander talked about why he believes his team is trending in the right direction under Sam Presti:

“It’s always easy to trust someone when they haven’t given you a reason not to trust them. It’s always easier to trust someone when they tell you something and it happens. And that’s been my relationship with Sam so far. Everything he’s told me has happened, and he’s never lied to me.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 24, has staked his claim as one of the best players in the league. He’s in his fifth year in the NBA and fourth with the Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game across 23 appearances this season. One area where the Ontario native has grown tremendously since entering the league is his ability to get to the free-throw line. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging a whopping ten trips to the charity stripe per game, a new career high and the third-most of any player in the NBA.