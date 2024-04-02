The Oklahoma City Thunder are having a breakout season, setting them up to finish with a top seed in the Western Conference. Oklahoma City is in a three-way battle with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets for the number one seed in the West.
They are led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has emerged as an MVP candidate this season. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 6.3 assists while shooting 53.9 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from three. The 25-year-old is leading the league in steals per game with 2.1.
The superstar guard is a dynamic player who is leading the Thunder's young core. Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren are also having great seasons, which has led to great regular-season success.
In his sophomore season, Williams is averaging 19.5 points, four rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.1 steals. He is shooting 54 percent from the floor and 43.1 percent from behind the arc. Williams has become an efficient scorer while defending the opposing team's best wing.
Holmgren has averaged 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 2.4 blocks. He has great shooting splits at 53/37/80. The trio of young emerging stars has played well in the regular season, with versatility and great chemistry.
However, the playoffs are a different beast, and Oklahoma City's roster lacks postseason experience.
With that said, here is the Thunder's nightmare seeding scenario and matchup for the 2024 NBA playoffs.
First-round matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers
A team that the Thunder need to avoid in the first round is the Los Angeles Lakers. While Oklahoma City may end up with the top seed in the West, they may have to go up against LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
James and Davis are two superstars who have made it to two Conference Finals together and have won a title. Although the Lakers are the ninth seed, they proved in the 2023 season that their playoff placement doesn't matter. Los Angeles won their play-in game in the 2023 season and went on to upset the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round, making it all the way to the Conference Finals.
A first-round matchup against a team like Los Angeles with playoff experience would be a nightmare for Oklahoma City.
The Thunder have also struggled against the Lakers in the regular season. Los Angeles holds a 3-1 record against Oklahoma City. The Thunder haven't had an answer for the size and physicality of Davis and James. Davis has dominated Holmgren, averaging 27 points per game along with 13 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He also has 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks in each contest.
With Davis' dominance on both ends of the floor, it will be challenging for the Thunder. While Holmgren is a good rim protector, he doesn't have the strength to match up with Davis. They also don't have a big backup center to defend Davis.
The Thunder would still have a chance in this series because of Gilgeous-Alexander's great play. He is a nightmare for the Lakers to defend with an offensive backcourt of D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves.
However, many other first-round matchups would be better for Oklahoma City, as it would be easier to make a deep playoff run.
The Thunder have an exciting postseason ahead as they continue to battle for the one seed. The playoffs will be a big test for how Oklahoma City's young core reacts to a playoff atmosphere.