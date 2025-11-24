The 2025 PGA Tour season has officially concluded, with Sami Välimäki winning the RSM Classic. Now that the season is over, golf fans can look back and appreciate the greatness of Scottie Scheffler.

Scheffler had yet another historic year in 2025. He won six more tournaments, including adding two majors to his mantle. The season was so dominant, he actually accomplished something that only Tiger Woods in 2000 ever had.

Scheffler led the PGA Tour in Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and Round 4 scoring in 2025, according to golf statistician Justin Ray.

It was quite a remarkable year for the World No. 1, that did not begin without some drama. Scheffler cut his hand at Christmas 2024, which prompted him to miss the first month-plus of the season.

But once he re-joined the Tour, it was though he never left.

He finished T9 at Pebble Beach to begin his year. That was followed up with his worst finish, a T25 at the Phoenix Open. Yes, you read that correctly. Tying for 25th was his worst finish.

Scheffler won the PGA Championship, Open Championship, Byron Nelson, Memorial, BMW Championship, and the Procore. Of his 20 events, the legend notched a top-10 a whopping 17 times.

Unfortunately, there was one major dark mark on his record. The Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black was a disaster for Scheffler, who played very poorly the first couple of days, losing four points to Team Europe. He likely would trade all but the two majors for a chance at another shot at the Ryder Cup.