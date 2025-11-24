A Howard University student is stepping into the spotlight after securing a role in the highly anticipated sequel to A Different World. The student’s casting marks a major milestone in their rising career and adds a fresh HBCU connection to the revival of the iconic series that helped define Black television for a generation.

Kennedi Reece, a musical theatre major in the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts (CABCOFA), has been cast as Hazel in the upcoming A Different World sequel series. Her journey to Howard is a reminder that unexpected paths can lead exactly where we’re meant to be. Reece had no plans to attend Howard—or even major in musical theatre. She initially intended to study psychology and had her sights set on several prominent PWIs, including the University of South Carolina, UCLA, Vanderbilt University, and New York University. But after some encouragement from her father, a Morehouse College alumnus, Reece applied to both Howard and Spelman, ultimately being accepted to both. When she was waitlisted at several of her other top choices and admitted to the University of South Carolina, she chose Howard—a decision that would pave the way for her breakthrough role.

“I’ve grown up in PWIs my entire life,” she began, noting how much her father loved his HBCU and the fact that her best friend and future roommate was also attending the university, per the Howard University The Dig. “I was like, ‘you know what, let me go to Howard. Let me be around people who look like me; I’m sure it’ll be good.’”

Many notable actors are alumni of Howard University, which means opportunities in the entertainment industry are often within reach for current students. In April, students received an email announcing that legendary actress and producer Debbie Allen—herself a Howard alumna—would be returning to campus to film an untitled HBCU project. Applicants were required to submit an acting reel, but Reece, still new to the world of acting, didn’t yet have one. After assembling a reel from the few projects she had completed, she secured an audition with Allen and showrunner Felicia Pride. Reece later flew to Los Angeles for a chemistry read for the role of Hazel, and just a few weeks afterward, she officially booked the part.

The series filmed its pilot episode over the summer, giving Reece a unique opportunity to compare her real-life HBCU experience with the world portrayed on screen. And despite the show being set at an HBCU, Reece stands out as the only cast member who currently attends—or has ever attended—one.

“I think some of them have gone to Homecoming, but nobody really understood it like I understood it,” she said. “I was explaining what the Royal Court was and just all the different aspects of what Howard has to offer, so my castmates could get some more context into their characters and what it’s like to be at an HBCU. It’s just really interesting—yes, I’m playing a character, but also, I relate to that character so much because I am a college student at an HBCU.”

A Different World was a popular NBC sitcom that ran for six seasons from 1987 to 1993. The original series followed the lives of students at Hillman College, a fictional HBCU in Virginia. Initially conceived as a spin-off of The Cosby Show, the series centered on Lisa Bonet’s character, Denise Huxtable, as she adjusted to life at Hillman. After Bonet’s departure following the first season, the show broadened its focus, highlighting a wider cast of characters and offering a richer, more nuanced portrayal of the HBCU experience. Over time, A Different World became a cultural touchstone within the Black community, inspiring generations of students to pursue higher education at HBCUs. According to data from the National Center for Education Statistics, enrollment at HBCUs rose by 26% between 1976 and 1994—much of that growth reportedly occurring during the show’s original run.

People often say that “if you stay ready, you won’t have to get ready,” but that isn’t always the case. Sometimes, figuring things out as you go can lead you exactly where you’re meant to be. The A Different World reboot marked Reece’s first major audition, and despite her limited experience, she secured the role. In an interview with The Dig, she emphasized the importance of not allowing fear to hold you back, reminding others that no matter how challenging the journey may feel, what is meant for you will always find its way to you.

“Your journey is your own journey,” she said, stating that a ‘no’ just means there’s another opportunity out there for you.