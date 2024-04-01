The Oklahoma City Thunder have been incredible this season. After showing some growth last season, the team has burst onto the title scene as the best team in the West in terms of record. The main driving force behind the Thunder's sudden ascent is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's continued excellence this year.
A year after breaking out as a fringe MVP candidate on a losing team, SGA is proving that he can put up the same numbers for a contender. The Thunder star is averaging 30.3 points per game along with 5.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest. SGA traded in some of his scoring to distribute the rock to his star teammates.
To be the best, you have to be a tad bit delusional. For Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder, their delusion stems from their supposed inexperience. Despite the perception around them, OKC believes they're much more composed, and it's helped them win games. (video from Thunder's official X account)
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: “We don't use our age or lack of experience as an excuse for ourselves. We think of ourselves as a veteran, experienced group. It might be a little bit delusional, but it helps us, for sure. No matter what your age is, there's certain things you need to do win a basketball game, especially late. We just pinpoint those things and try to get it done. We might have lapses, we might not always get it done. But we always have the right intention, and because of that we're successful.
Thunder's “inexperience”
Unlike most contending teams, the Thunder are relatively young. Their top star, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, is just 25 years old and in his fifth season. Chet Holmgren is in his “rookie year” after redshirting his first year due to injury. The rest of his supporting cast are pretty young as well.
Most fans are worried that the Thunder might be a little too young to be competing for a title, let alone in the playoffs. SGA and Lu Dort are the only holdovers from their playoff run in the bubble. Both men were excellent then, but there are concerns about how the others will perform in a high-stakes environment. Jalen Williams, Holmgren, and most of their key players have no experience in the postseason.
Still, discrediting the Thunder due to inexperience might be going a bit overboard. While they aren't the most experienced team, experience can also be a bit overrated. It's certainly possible that OKC figures out how to play postseason ball as they roll along. Of course, it will be a bit of an adjustment (playoff games are a much different beast than the regular season). However, many have faith that the talent can figure it out.
As for Gilgeous-Alexander… an MVP title is still a bit out of reach for him at the moment. It's not his fault: he's been playing arguably the best ball of his career for the best team he's played with. However, the Thunder star is going up against some truly tough competition for the crown. With Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Luka Doncic putting up insane numbers, it might be tough to beat. However, the Thunder's stellar record could be an avenue for him to win the award.