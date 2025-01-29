Jalen Williams has made a name for himself as one of the NBA’s most stylish players, turning heads with his tunnel fits and streetwear choices. Now, the Oklahoma City Thunder forward is giving fans a chance to own pieces from his personal wardrobe, per Depop. On January 29 at 3:00 PM ET, Williams launched a curated selection of designer and vintage ready-to-wear items on Depop, the popular secondhand fashion marketplace.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Depop (@depop)

A Closet Full of Statement Pieces

Williams’ Depop drop features standout fashion pieces, blending high-end labels with sought-after streetwear. Fans browsing his collection can find items like a Maison Margiela faux fur jacket, a RHUDE bandana bomber, a Supreme half-zip fleece, and an Entire Studios vest. The pricing, ranging from $50 to $350, makes these one-of-a-kind pieces accessible to style enthusiasts looking to replicate his tunnel-ready looks.

“The pieces in there right now are cool, versatile pieces,” Williams told Depop. “You can pair them with a lot of things. You can dress them up or dress them down.”

Among the items, one particularly meaningful piece stands out—the LA Fam red varsity jacket. Williams recalled styling it with a pink and white button-up to create one of his favorite fits. He also mentioned carrying a boxed Bottega bag in the same photo, adding to the moment’s aesthetic.

Carrying OKC’s Fashion Legacy

Oklahoma City has long been a hub for NBA fashion trendsetters. The franchise has seen players like Russell Westbrook, James Harden, and Serge Ibaka bring individuality to their off-court looks. Now, Williams and teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continue that tradition, ensuring the Thunder remains a focal point in NBA fashion conversations.

“Westbrook and that whole band,” Williams said when reflecting on OKC’s well-dressed reputation. “I don’t know how we ended up getting that, but I do think we’re the best dressed team down from A to Z.”

Jalen Williams previously shared his thoughts on style during an appearance on LeagueFits: Survival of the Fittest, where he discussed the origins of his fashion sense and the importance of dressing for the spotlight. His latest move solidifies his influence in the world of sports and style, allowing fans to add a touch of his wardrobe to their own. Shop the exclusive drop here: https://www.depop.com/jalendubwilliams/