The 2024-25 campaign continues to be an outstanding one for star Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The 26-year-old is averaging 32 points per game, placing him at the top of the NBA. He unsurprisingly earned a selection to the NBA All-Star game and was named a starter, but made history on top of those things as well.

Sportsnet Stats pointed out another accolade Gilgeous-Alexander has crossed off.

“Shai Gilgeous-Alexander First Canadian in history to be named as an NBA All-Star starter in back-to-back seasons,” Sportsnet Stats reported via Twitter/X.

Gilgeous-Alexander's sixth season in a Thunder uniform is on pace to be the best of his career at this point.

The No. 11 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft has started in 42 of the Thunder's 43 games so far this season. In addition to his league-leading 32 points per contest, he is averaging 5.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.1 blocks and 2.1 steals per outing while shooting 53% from the field.

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game is set to take place on Feb. 16 at 11 p.m. ET on TNT. A new format is making its debut this season. Instead of the traditional matchup between the East and West All-Stars, four teams will play in a three-game tournament.

How is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander doing in the MVP Race?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been nothing short of impressive throughout the season, but where does he stack up against other top players when it comes to the MVP Race?

According to NBA.com's Shaun Powell, Gilgeous-Alexander has held steady at the top rung of the MVP Ladder once again.

“The good times continue for Gilgeous-Alexander as the Thunder, fresh off a romp over the East-leading Cavaliers, show no sign of slowing down anytime soon,” Powell wrote. “Same for Gilgeous-Alexander as he has dipped under 30 points just twice this month (in blowout wins) and leads the league in scoring and is No. 3 in steals.

And the Thunder schedule lightens up from here, with a pair against the short-handed Mavericks, plus the Jazz, Nets, Blazers and Warriors. All of which provide a chance for Gilgeous-Alexander to put up even bigger numbers.”

According to Powell, Nikola Jokić, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Karl-Anthony Towns and Victor Wembanyama round out to top five. The rest of the top 10 includes Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell, Alperen Sengun, Cade Cunningham and Anthony Davis.

Gilgeous-Alexander keeps showing why he is regarded as one of the NBA's top performers and why he will be so difficult to beat out for the prestigious award.