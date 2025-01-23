OKLAHOMA CITY — After beating the Utah Jazz 123-114, Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams reacted to All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s career-high 54-point performance. Amid Gilgeous-Alexander approaching the 50-point plateau in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s win, Williams revealed he expected his teammate to reach his new career high.

When Gilgeous-Alexander reached 41 midway through the final frame, Williams anticipated a potential 50-plus point performance from his All-Star guard.

“I saw it, and it was also like reading the game, too,” Williams said. “The side that he was on wasn’t loaded. So, you give the best scorer in the NBA a wide-open lane, so I kind of saw that. Guys [were] already extended. So he could help. But, yeah, I saw it [happening].”

While sharing the floor with Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams saw the signs against the Jazz.

“On the court, it definitely feels like it. As a player, when you’re in that much of a flow,” Williams said. “I’ve never had 50 [points], so it’s going to be hard for me to explain, but when you’re in a flow like that, I don’t think he’s like thinking about the points. He’s not counting, but for me watching, it’s definitely like that because I’m in the possessions. I’m involved in them.”

While en route to a career-high 54 points, Gilgeous-Alexander was still setting up his teammates for open looks down the stretch. For Thunder forward Jalen Williams, it’s a testament to his leadership.

“It’s a good relationship. That’s one of the reasons why he’s a good leader,” Williams said. “It’s one of those things that instill confidence in everybody. I think, just for me personally, him throwing me the ball [in that situation], it works the other way, too. Me knowing that he has 48, trying to get him to 50, and throwing the ball back to him. It’s like a push-and-pull thing. He trusts us. We obviously trust him.”

Gilgeous-Alexander went 17-of-35 from the floor, including 3-of-10 from deep, and 17-of-18 from the free-throw line. He also finished with eight rebounds, five assists, three steals, and two blocks.

Mark Daigneault’s on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s career night

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault discussed Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s career-high 54 points in Wednesday’s win against the Jazz.

After the game, Daigneault said it felt similar to any of Gilgeous-Alexander’s dominating performances this season.

“Not really. It didn’t feel much different,” Daigneault said. “Basketball is an efficiency game. The NBA’s figured that out. It’s what you do with your possessions. It’s not just about the counting stats. He’s been an efficient scorer and an efficient player.”

Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will face the Mavericks at the Paycom Center on Thursday.