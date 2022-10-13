TI11 Secret Shop now open – Here’s how to order

Dota 2 The International 2022 Secret Shop is finally here. Check out what you can get and how you can order from the TI11 Secret Shop.

The Secret Shop is the physical store that usually props up every The International. This year is no different, with The Secret Shop, *ahem*, setting up shop in Singapore. It’s a momentous occasion, considering that The International skipped a year, and last year saw no crowds in the arena, so The Secret Shop is returning as a physical store for the first time in over two years.

So, what can you get from The Secret Shop? We have officially-licensed merchandise created by merchandise creators like We Are Nations and Perfect World, ranging from keyboard keycaps to mousepads to plushies and coffee mugs. Many feature just The International logo, but there are also items that showcase heroes from Dota 2 as part of their design. Just some of our favorites include the Juggernaut, Axe, and Anti-Mage rotatable Keycaps ($41.74 each), the Mortimer Plush Carpet ($22.74), and the Hoodwink Sleep Gear, composed of a Waist Cushion, Summer Blanket, Nap Pillow, Eye Mask, and a Cat Hat ($115.70 for the whole set, each item also sold separately).

As stated above, The Secret Shop can be visited onsite during the duration of The International for your merchandise purchasing needs. Fans attending The International in person could also place their orders online through eClub Store and pick up their purchases at the Secret Shop in the Singapore Indoor Stadium. All you need is your event badge to execute an order for the on-site pickup. As for everyone else, they can order online and have the items shipped.

There are also regional partners that Valve tapped to help in the distribution of this merchandise, and some regions even have their own exclusive merchandise for sale. For Asia, they can shop through the We Are Nations shop, Africa, Americas, Europe, Middle East & Oceania through the same portal, while fans from China have their own online store for their purchases, which can be found here.

On top of these merchandises, Valve is once again partnering with Secretlab for a unique The International-branded gaming chair for this year’s event. While the gaming chair has not yet been fully unveiled, the gaming chairs will be available for purchase at the Dota 2 Secretlab page here. The new chair for this year’s The International is expected to be revealed at the start of the group stages on October 14.

Speaking of the group stages, Valve’s biggest annual esports tournament will go full swing this weekend. Team Secret and Team Liquid completed the list of teams participating in this year’s International. A total of twenty teams will compete in the group stages, with four teams being dropped heading into the playoffs. This year also marks the first time in Dota 2 history that the event is taking place in two different venues: the Playoffs at SunTec Singapore followed by the Grand Finals at Singapore Indoor Stadium. The Group Stage, spanning from October 15 to October 18, will be played in the teams’ designated player areas, likely in their hotels, without the adoration of a crowd cheering them on the bleachers.

This year’s The International is also on track for having the lowest prize pool since 2016, based on the tournament’s current prize pool as of press time. However, this might soon change thanks to the recent release of the Battle Pass Bundle Sale.