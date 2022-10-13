Dota 2 Bundle Sale – up to 75% Savings on Battle Pass Levels

The Dota 2 Battle Pass Bundle Sale is now here, offering up to 75% in savings when purchasing Battle Pass Levels.

The Bundle Sale will be on offer until October 30, 2022. For $29.99, players will receive the following:

120 Battle Pass Levels

9 Immortal I Treasures

6 Immortal II Treasures

6 Collection Treasures

6 Ageless Heirlooms Treasures

The 120 Battle Pass levels from the Dota 2 Battle Pass Bundle Sale will get players closer who purchased a Level 1 Battle Pass to the Level 148 reward Conduit of the Blueheart Personal Crystal Maiden Persona. For 120 Battle Pass Levels, Level 1 Battle Pass owners will also receive an Announcer Pack, 5 Immortal I Treasures, 5 Battle Pass Collection 2022 Treasures, and 5 Ageless Heirlooms 2022 Treasures. Players who purchased the Level 50 and Level 100 Battle Pass Bundles will receive roughly the same number of treasures, with the addition of two Immortal II Treasures, enough levels to get the Crystal Maiden Persona, as well as the Stoneclaw Scavengers Towers, which is awarded at Level 176.

For more information on the Battle Pass for The International 2022, including its contents as well as level rewards, check out our explainer article here.

This year’s Dota 2 Battle Pass for The International 2022 has been controversial with the fans. Many vocal fans have expressed their disappointment with the rewards that the Battle Pass offers, pointing out that previous Battle Passes have more rewards for far fewer levels. Many fans also pointed out that previous iterations had more ways to earn rewards and Battle Pass levels, like the Crystal Maiden Spin Wheel, which has been absent for this year’s version of the Battle Pass without an explanation.

Responding to these complaints, Valve updated the rewards system of the Battle Pass.

This year will mark the eleventh iteration of The International, eleven years after the first tournament back in 2011. For most of its history, The International’s prize pool has been steadily increasing year by year. However, for the first time since 2016, The International prize pool, which increases by 25% of the total Battle Pass purchases, has fallen behind the previous year’s prize pool, indicating that this might be the first time since 2016 that The International prize pool will be lowered compared to the previous year.

The International Main Stage will start in a few days, with Team Secret and Team Liquid becoming the last two qualified teams on the tournament after winning the Last Chance Qualifiers, which concluded yesterday. For a full list of all teams participating in the tournament, click here.