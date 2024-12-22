Tiger Woods and son Charlie Woods returned to the PNC Championship this year. The annual team tournament pits professionals with family members for a holiday season exhibition. Tiger and Charlie have played in the past, but now they are contending for a title. Charlie Woods made a hole-in-one on Sunday and Tiger wants his son to pay up, as caught by the PGA Tour's social media team.

“You're buying for everyone out here,” Tiger says. It is customary for a golfer who makes a hole-in-one to buy drinks for his group. Charlie responds, “I'm not buying, I'm broke.”

Charlie Woods not only says he is broke, but he is also 15 years old. If you're out in Orlando looking for a free drink, don't hold your breath that the younger Woods is coming through.

Shortly after Charlie's hole-in-one, Paddy Harrington made an ace of his own. The son of major champion Padraig Harrington is 21, so maybe he will be buying drinks for his competitors after the round.

Tiger and Charlie Woods make headlines at this event every year because it is one of the few times fans can watch the 15-time major champion play. He is eligible to use a cart in this event but decided to walk this year, a promising sign for those hoping to see one more roar from Tiger.

PNC Championship a big part of Tiger Woods' future

Tiger Woods has said that playing with Charlie at the PNC Championship is a dream come true. While Tiger's personal life is far from perfect, getting this week with Charlie and his daughter Sam as the caddie is certainly special. Before the tournament started, Tiger said Charlie is getting closer to beating him over 18 holes.

Last year, Tiger Woods said he was looking to play once a month. He did not reach that goal last year, missing The Players in March and not playing in August. He did not play at his event, the Hero World Challenge, in November. At a press conference at the Hero, Woods said he was not tournament-ready.

Tiger Woods has also looked strong at the PNC Championship. He had their team in contention heading into Sunday and Charlie helped with the hole-in-one. This is the Woods's fifth appearance at the PNC but they have not won the tournament yet. If they win, this hole-in-one will be remembered by golf fans for a long time.