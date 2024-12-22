While Tiger Woods plays out the downhill portion of his career, Charlie Woods is just getting started. The young phenom continues to get better and better and impresses the fans and viewers every time we get to see him on the course. This weekend, Tiger and Charlie are playing together at the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando.

The two look like they're having a great time playing together, and Charlie Woods is even showing off a little bit for the fans. On Sunday, Woods drained his first hole-in-one on the Par 3 fourth hole.

Woods' shot was a big one in the context of the tournament, and it looks like those two strokes will play a major factor in the final outcome on Sunday afternoon. As it stands, Team Woods is tied for first place with Team Langher and Team Singh at 21-under par, just one stroke ahead of Team Harrington.

The tournament is a scramble format, with the parent-child pairings across the tour playing together to try to come out on top. 20 teams are participating in the off-season tournament to stay sharp for the 2025 calendar.

Despite the PNC Championship being an exhibition of sorts, that doesn't mean that there aren't high stakes involved with this scramble. The winners get about $200,000 out of a $1 million purse. In order to get their hands on the winning prize, Woods and company will have to fend off the defending champions Team Langher.

This is the first appearance for Tiger Woods since having back surgery back in September following a painful exit at The Open Championship in July. As for Charlie, the 15-year old looks like he is continuing to get better and better as he gets closer and closer to being a potential tour pro. If he keeps drilling shots like this one, he will get to the top level in no time.