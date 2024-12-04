This week, 20 of the world's best golfers will tee it up at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. Typically, Tiger Woods is both the host and a player, but this year, he is unable to compete. But as the tournament host, Woods still addressed the media as he does every year.

Woods detailed the partnership with Hero MotoCorp and his role on the PGA Tour policy board, but everyone wanted to know how he was doing physically. After all, this is his first public speaking appearance since it was revealed Woods would not be playing in the Hero World Challenge this year.

“I'm not physically ready yet to compete at this level. The times I have come back here, I was ready to start competing and playing again,” said Woods. “Unfortunately, not this time. I still need to keep training to give myself the best chance going into next year and the events ahead.”

Tiger has dealt with numerous injuries in recent years. Much of that stems from Woods' tragic car wreck in 2021. But he is still trying to get himself into playing shape.

“I'm just progressively trying to test it, keep making progress without setting it [his back] off. I don't want to have any setbacks; just want to keep making progress and give myself the best chance going into next year as possible. I feel like I'm getting stronger, I'm getting more pliable, but I've got a long way to go to be able to compete against these guys.”

Tiger Woods' 2024 PGA Tour season marred by injury, illness

Woods only teed it up five times in 2024. He played in the Genesis Invitational, another tournament he hosts. However, he was forced to withdraw due to illness.

He then played in all four majors. Woods missed the cut in three of them and finished 60th at the Masters, the lowest among players to make the cut. But unlike last year, when Tiger announced his goal of playing once a month, he is being far more cautious this year.

“I didn't think my back was going to go like it did this year. It was quite painful throughout the end of the year, and hence, I had another procedure done to it to alleviate the pain I had going down my leg.

“So whether my commitment going forward is once a month, yeah, I could say that all over again, but I truly don't know. I'm just trying to rehab and still get stronger and better and feel better, really give myself the best chance I can going into next year.”

Woods appears to be taking a more prudent, thoughtful approach this time around. Considering the amount of surgeries and injuries, along with the fact that he is considerably older than most professional golfers now, patience is key.

It is unfortunate for golf fans, as Tiger is still the largest draw in the sport. But if he is to pull off another major miracle, he needs to be fully healthy.

“I'm not tournament sharp yet, no. I'm still not there. These are 20 of the best players in the world, and I'm not sharp enough to compete against them at this level. So when I'm ready to compete and play at this level, then I will.”