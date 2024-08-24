Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez faced his former team before he was placed on the 10-day injured list. After playing in two of three games against the Chicago Cubs, Baez was placed on the 10-day IL with lumbar spine and hip inflammation before the Tigers' three-game series opener against the Chicago White Sox on Friday, according to MLB.com.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch addressed Baez's injury with reporters.

“He's going to go through another round of tests and some more tomorrow before we know the extent or how long [he'll be on the IL],” Hinch said, per MLB.com. “He's been battling things for a while, and he came in after the game yesterday and let me know he couldn't go.”

Baez went to Hinch about his lingering hip and back issues after playing against the Cubs. He will head back to Detroit for further testing. Baez is batting .184 this season with six home runs, 37 RBIs, 50 hits, and eight stolen bases. The Tigers recalled Ryan Kreidler from Triple-A's Toledo.

Tigers rally back in 5-2 win against White Sox

Without Baez, the Tigers rallied to a 5-2 victory against the White Sox in their series opener. Detroit's Matt Vierling drove in the go-ahead run with a ground ball off White Sox reliever Justin Anderson in the seventh inning and spoke to reporters about his mindset heading into the at-bat.

“My plan — first and third, less than two outs, tie game in the seventh — is trying to get the guy home,” Vierling said, per the Detroit Free Press' Evan Petzold. “I'm trying to really just put the ball in play, ideally with a sac fly or something like that.”

Vierling refused to veer into a different way of thinking and stuck with what he thought would be best for his team to rally back in a 5-2 win.

“I think it's important to keep the same approach,” Vierling said. “If you think differently, that's when it goes bad or that's when you can get out of your game a little bit. You're just trying to play the same baseball we've played for a while now, just be aggressive and put together good at-bats.”

The White Sox, one of MLB's worst regular-season teams, are on pace for 122 losses. Chicago is now 31-98. Detroit protected its lead thanks to scoreless performances from right-handed relievers Shelby Miller in the eighth inning, and Jason Foley in the ninth.

The Tigers will resume their three-game series against the White Sox in Chicago on Saturday.