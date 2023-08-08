Former Detroit Tigers catcher and broadcaster Jim Price passed away Monday night. He was 81 years old.

One of the most beloved figures in Detroit sports, Price spent five years in the major leagues, all with the Tigers. He made his major league debut in 1967 and helped the team win the World Series in 1968.

Following his retirement, Price shifted into a broadcasting career and worked his way to become the color analyst for the Detroit Tigers Radio Network in 1998. He was still working as a broadcaster until about a month ago when he took a break due to poor health.

As an analyst, Price was famous for some of his special phrases like the “yellowhammer” which described a good curve ball and the “buggy whip” which referred to a batter hitting the ball well.

As many across Detroit and the MLB community mourn the loss of Price, several close to him have spoken about.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Detroit Tigers announced the loss on Tuesday, saying, “We mourn the passing of Jim Price, a treasured member of the Tigers organization for decades. He spent all five years of his playing career wearing the Olde English ‘D’, including the 1968 World Series championship season,” per the Tigers official Twitter page.

We mourn the passing of Jim Price, a treasured member of the Tigers organization for decades. He spent all five years of his playing career wearing the Olde English ‘D’, including the 1968 World Series championship season. — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 8, 2023

One of Price's partners in the broadcast booth, Dan Dickerson, spoke out about the loss. “This is such sad news,” Dickerson said in the statement. “Jim and I were together for 24 seasons, and experienced both ends of the spectrum with our beloved Tigers — from a tough season in the first year after Ernie retired, to two trips to the World Series. Jim helped get me through that first season, which made what happened three years later all the sweeter,” per The Detroit News.

Jim Price is survived by his wife Lisa, and the rest of their family.