The Detroit Tigers are tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers at the top of the Major League Baseball standings. Both teams won on Thursday and are 51-31 on the season. Tigers manager AJ Hinch has pushed all the right buttons to get his team playing at their peak form. However, Detroit wants to make moves at the deadline to ensure they have the best chance to win in the fall.

The Tigers added Gleyber Torres from the New York Yankees this offseason in a big move. Despite making that splash, Detroit is not a team known for making big trades. However, having a good chance at a deep playoff run could change the way general manager Jeff Greenberg looks at the July 31 deadline.

Hinch and the front office helped the team get to the playoffs last season. Detroit upset the Houston Astros in the Wild Card round in one of the most surprising seasons in recent memory. This year, the Tigers do not have the element of surprise on their side. Opponents will be ready for them, making it that much more difficult to win high-leverage games.

Detroit has everything they need to take a good shot at the rest of the American League. However, there are players on the market that cold boost their chances even more if the Tigers can get them at the right price.

Here are three under the radar trades the Tigers could make to surprise the league before the deadline.

Toronto Blue Jays Catcher Tyler Heineman

Tigers receive: C Tyler Heineman

Blue Jays receive: RP Yosber Sanchez

For the most part, Detroit's roster has no holes. However, Dillon Dingler is one of the few players who could be upgraded before the deadline. His tight bond with Tigers ace Tarik Skubal has him at the top of Hinch's depth chart. However, Tyler Heinemen could come in and spell Dingler so he does not have to catch every single game of the season.

Heineman plays behind Christian Kirk on the Blue Jays, but in more than 65 at-bats on the season, the 34-year-old's batting average sits at .377. That kind of contact is attractive to contenders whose catchers perform much worse at the plate. His contract also presents him as a low-risk move, perfect for the Tigers to pounce on.

Setting Heineman's value at the right point is crucial to Detroit's plans. The Tigers do not have the same amount of assets as other teams around the league. However, prospects like Sanchez could entice Toronto, whose focus has started to shift towards their future.

Pittsburgh Pirates Outfielder Adam Frazier

Tigers receive: OF Adam Frazier

Pirates receive: OF Justice Bigbie

One of the other spots of interest on Hinch's roster is in right field. Matt Vierling made his 2025 Tigers debut late, but is back on Detroit's injured list right now. Depth is imperative in the outfield, especially in the dog days of the MLB season. Many different veteran outfielders will be moved later this summer, and the Tigers could have their pick.

Frazier presents teams with an experienced option to put into their outfield. The 33-year-old has a decade of major league experience and has been to the playoffs three times. Even at the end of his prime, he is still an above average fielder. Frazier signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract, making him a contender's dream on the trade market.

Vierling, Parker Meadows, and Riley Greene are the Tigers' starting outfielders barring catastrophe. Hinch has praised Greene's offensive burst as he continues to lead Detroit's offense. If nothing else, Frazier provides the Tigers with the peace of mind they need in the outfield. Hinch has options in the outfield, but he would not say no to one more reliable player on his roster.

Miami Marlins Relief Pitcher Anthony Bender

Tigers receive: RP Anthony Bender

Marlins receive: SP Sawyer Gipson-Long

Will Vest and Tommy Kahnle have been a dynamic duo for the Tigers so far this season. The former leads the team with 12 saves on the season while the later is not far behind with eight. Kahnle nearly had to step in for Vest once again after he narrowly avoided Detroit's IL. Even if Hinch's closer needed to miss time, he is confident in the players behind him.

However, the setup men out of the Tigers' bullpen have shown signs of weakness this month. Bringing in a player like Anthony Bender gives Detroit a different weapon to throw at their opponents as they try to hold leads created by their starting pitchers. Skubal has been dominant this season, but the bullpen has cost him a few wins by falling apart after he exits the game.

Bender is already close to career-highs in holds in his fourth year in the major leagues. The 30-year-old's ERA is also a career-best so far this season. Unfortunately for him, he is on a Marlins team that is nowhere near contention.

If Greenberg and the Tigers can acquire him at a fair value, he could be a key part of their playoff strategy against the formidable offenses that stand between Detroit and a World Series trophy. Vest has spoken highly of Detroit's mindset this season. Bender could help them succeed if he joins and buys in.