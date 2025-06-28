The Detroit Tigers are making adjustments to their roster before their second series game against the Minnesota Twins. OF Matt Vierling is back in action after being out with a torn rotator cuff, and INF Trey Sweeney is being optioned for the minors.

On Saturday, the Tigers made it official that Vierling will be off the 10-day injured list, whereas Sweeney was sent to the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens.

Vierling returned from his initial injury in late May but only played four games after experiencing soreness in his shoulder. Ultimately, he was sent to Toledo for a rehab stint.

While there, Vierling batted .207 with four runs scored and two RBIs throughout seven games. Meanwhile, Sweeney is being optioned to Toledo to make room for Vierling's return.

More than that, Sweeney is having some struggles at the plate. He's batting .221 with 45 hits, four home runs, and 23 RBIs. However, he has 57 strikeouts to his name.

As for Vierling, his limited play has him batting. 182 with two hits and two RBIs. The Tigers are currently 51-32 and in first place in the American League Central.

On Friday, the Tigers lost to the Twins 4-1. Nevertheless, they are a team in contention.

The Detroit Tigers are at the halfway point

Currently, the Tigers are tied for the best record in baseball along with the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Their strong performance presents opportunities for both Vierling and Sweeney to make significant contributions.

With Vierling reactivated, Detroit is hoping to get him back to being a solid presence at the plate.

Last year, Vierling batted .257 with 133 hits, 16 home runs, and 57 RBIs. His return can sustain an excellent Tigers offense that is currently 4th in runs scored with 411 and 9th in home runs with 100.

As for Sweeney, he is a promising young player who could develop into a strong hitter. Not to mention the fact that he could play second base, shortstop, and third base.

If he could improve in Toledo, Sweeney could add a reliable, youthful dimension to the team.