The Detroit Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter exited Sunday night’s 3-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins with right hamstring tightness, a re-aggravation of a long-standing issue that has troubled him since spring training. The 27-year-old suffered the injury after hitting an RBI triple in the fifth inning, grimacing while rounding second base and sliding into third. He was immediately removed from the game and replaced by Wenceel Pérez.

Carpenter confirmed postgame that the injury felt similar to previous flare-ups and stated he would undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity. Despite the concern, both Carpenter and the Tigers' staff remain optimistic.

“It feels similar to the last time I had a little issue with it. The staff here has done a great job of getting me back pretty quickly. We'll see how it goes, but I think we're all pretty optimistic about it,” he told reporters, per The Athletic’s Cody Stavenhagen.

The injury is not new for Carpenter. He initially strained his left hamstring in February during spring training. It resurfaced during the American League Division Series in October and has intermittently affected his availability throughout the 2025 season, including a lineup scratch on June 4. However, he has yet to require a stint on the injured list.

Before leaving Sunday’s contest, Carpenter was delivering at the plate. He went 2-for-3 with a home run and a triple, collecting two RBIs. This marked his second straight game with a homer and his third in the past five games. On Saturday, he went 2-for-4 in a 10-4 win over the Twins.

Kerry Carpenter’s 2025 performance has been a bright spot for the Tigers. As of June 29, he holds a .257 batting average, with 16 home runs, 32 RBIs, and 40 runs scored across 280 plate appearances. His .494 slugging percentage, paired with Statcast metrics such as a 91 mph average exit velocity, 45.3% hard-hit rate, and 13.3% barrel rate, shows his consistent power production. Additionally, his .341 expected weighted on-base average (xwOBA) indicates he’s creating quality contact at an elite level.

If Carpenter is sidelined, Pérez is expected to fill the gap in right field. For now, Detroit will await MRI results while hoping to avoid losing one of its most impactful offensive contributors.