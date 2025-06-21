Already a 2024 All-Star selection, Greene has continued his rapid ascent in 2025, achieving offensive numbers that now put him in elite company alongside New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge and Seattle Mariners slugger Cal Raleigh. The 24-year-old has been a consistent run-producing force in the lineup, contributing significantly to his team's remarkable 48-29 record through June 21st. Greene's production has generated attention from around MLB, elevating his profile as one of baseball's premier young talents and sparking calls for his selection to the upcoming MLB All-Star Game. The Detroit Tigers PR page recently highlighted Greene's impressive accomplishments on X (formerly Twitter), urging fans to support his All-Star campaign.

“Riley Greene's 59 RBI are the most by a Tiger through June 20 since Miguel Cabrera had 71 RBI in 2013.

Greene has 17 HR, 59 RBI, and 35 XBH, joining Aaron Judge and Cal Raleigh as the only AL players to reach those totals so far this year.”

Greene’s outstanding performance this season draws favorable comparisons to past Tigers greats, most notably Miguel Cabrera’s MVP campaign in 2013. By June 20th of that year, Cabrera had tallied 71 RBIs, a towering benchmark. While Greene hasn’t quite reached that mark, his 59 RBIs are still a remarkable achievement, highlighting just how vital he’s been to the Tigers’ offensive surge.

His hitting consistency has been especially notable during Detroit's recent stretch of victories. Greene has elevated his batting average to a solid .287 while displaying exceptional power with 17 home runs, showcasing a blend of consistency and raw power that fuels Detroit’s offense.

Entering his fourth season, Greene has blossomed into a breakout star, effectively complementing Detroit’s potent lineup. His recent hot streak includes nine hits, three home runs, and 11 RBI over a six-game stretch, emphasizing his critical role in the team's push toward a deep playoff run.

The recognition of Greene alongside MVP-caliber players like Judge and proven power hitters like Raleigh further validates his elite status within the league. This milestone illustrates how Greene's standout season has solidified him as a cornerstone player and a franchise centerpiece for the Tigers.

Greene's evolution from a promising prospect drafted fifth overall in the 2019 MLB Draft to a potential back-to-back All-star is pivotal for a Tigers organization striving to return to prominence. With Detroit atop the AL Central standings and his name increasingly prominent in All-Star discussions, the 24-year old's remarkable campaign promises exciting times ahead for the Tigers franchise and their enthusiastic fanbase.