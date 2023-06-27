The Detroit Tigers have absorbed a big blow to their pitching staff, with pitcher Matthew Boyd likely done for the rest of the season due to an elbow injury, per Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic.

Matthew Boyd apparently suffered the injury during a Monday start against the Texas Rangers on the road. Boyd was only able to throw 15 pitches before leaving the game. Adding to the injury woes of the Tigers is Will Vest, who also exited the Texas game because of a lower-body injury. Vest has already been placed on the 15-day injured list. Before leaving the Texas game, Matthew Boyd allowed an earned run on a hot (home run) while also recording two strikeouts.

So far in the 2023 MLB season, Boyd has posted a 5-5 record with a 5.45 ERA and 1.32 WHIP. The Tigers have won in all of his last three starts, including the one against Texas in which they came up on top, 7-2.

With the latest injuries to their pitching staff, the Tigers have activated Matt Manning from the 60-day injured list, while Anthony Misiewicz has been recalled from Toledo in Triple-A.

Matthew Boyd's injury will be the latest to be added to the list of recent Tigers pitchers who have gone under the knife to repair a hand or arm injury. Casey Mize and Tarik Skubal both had surgeries last season. Spencer Turnbull also underwent Tommy John surgery in 2021.

The Tigers acquired Matthew Boyd in 2022 via a trade with the Seattle Mariners. They signed him to a one-year, $10 million deal last December.