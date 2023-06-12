The Detroit Tigers have truly struggled this season, limping to a 26-37 record. As the MLB trade deadline approaches, the Tigers should be looking to sell.

Detroit's biggest problem has been offense, or rather, lack of offense. The Tigers rank dead last in batting average, hitting just .223. Their 223 runs scored are the lowest in the league while their 52 home runs rank tied for 27th.

The Tigers have plenty of talented young pitchers. While they may be injured now, Casey Mize, Matt Manning and Tarik Skubal all have a potential role in the roster of the future. Add in Jackson Jobe and a handful of other prospects and Detroit seems to have a dearth of pitching potential.

Trading away major league starters for future offensive production should be paramount for the Tigers. While they're only 5.5 games back in the AL Central, they can't truly compete with that offense.

If/when the Tigers decided to become sellers, these are three players they could deal at the 2023 MLB trade deadline.

Eduardo Rodriguez

Before his injury, Eduardo Rodriguez looked like one of the best pitchers in baseball. While he was expected to be the team's ace, he has now become the Tigers' best trade chip.

Rodriguez is currently on the shelf with a ruptured pulley in his left index finger. His original timetable was a six-to-eight week recovery. For a team planning to compete in the playoffs, Rodriguez is an intriguing trade option.

The left-hander made 11 starts before going down. He held a 4-4 record with a 2.13 ERA and a 67/16 K/BB ratio. He was on track for arguably the best season of his professional career.

Teams may be reluctant to trade a king's ransom due to injury. However, if he returns to form after his absence, Rodriguez has a chance to be an impactful starter. The Tigers should take advantage and look to get as much as they can in a trade.

Matthew Boyd

Boyd hasn't been as good as Rodriguez was. He certainly wouldn't fetch as much. However, Detroit should look to move as many veteran starters as possible for both the offensive upgrades and overall pitching depth already established.

Boyd has started 12 games for Detroit this season. He holds a 3-5 record with a 5.55 ERA and a 56/24 K/BB ratio. The left-hander has done a solid job limiting the walks despite his bloated ERA.

While he doesn't bring Rodriguez's excitement, Boyd comes with plenty of experience. He has made 171 appearances over his nine-year major league career. A team in the playoff hunt could look to utilize Boyd's experience.

If he were to remain with the Tigers, Boyd would be used to simply eat innings for Detroit. As a trade chip, the Tigers could at least get a prospect back in return for his services.

Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen signed with the Tigers prior to this season. However, it shouldn't be a long stay for Lorenzen in Detroit.

Lorenzen has made 10 starts in his Tigers debut thus far. He holds a 2-3 record with a 3.75 ERA and a 44/13 K/BB ratio. After spending his early career as a reliever, Lorenzen became a starting pitcher predominantly last season. In his first year as a full-time starter with the Los Angeles Angels, Lorenzen put up an 8-6 record with a 4.24 ERA and a 85/44 K/BB ratio.

Outside of Rodriguez, Lorenzen has arguably been the Tigers' best veteran starting pitcher. Having bullpen experience, any team trading for him could use him in a variety of ways. Heck, Lorenzen has even spent time in the outfield.

For the Tigers, Lorenzen is best utilized as a trade chip. While he makes a final starter in the middle of the rotation, Detroit is better off adding pieces towards their future.