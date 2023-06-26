The Detroit Tigers head to Arlington, Texas to match up with the Texas Rangers. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Tigers-Rangers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Tigers enter the game after losing two of three to the Minnesota Twins over the weekend. Still, they are 6-4 over their last ten games and sit at 33-43 on the season. That places Detorit just 5.5 games behind the twins for first place in the division. Meanwhile, the Rangers come in losing two of three to the Yankees over the weekend. They are not just 5-5 in their last ten but still have a nice lead in the AL West. Sitting at 47-30 on the year, the Rangers are not only the leaders of the AL West but have one of the best records in all of baseball.

Tigers-Rangers MLB odds

Tigers-Rangers Odds

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-110)

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (-110)

Over: 9 (-106)

Under: 9 (-114)

Tigers vs. Rangers

TV: BSDET/BSSW

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 8:05 PM ET/ 5:05 PM PT

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

The Tigers' offense struggled over the weekend while losing two of three. In a nine-game losing streak earlier this month, they scored just 19 runs in the nine games. That is an average of just 2.11 runs per game. After that, they won five of seven games and scored 36 runs in the process. That is an average of 5.14 runs per game, and in the two losses, they were shut out. Then, over the weekend it was back down to 2.33 runs per game with only seven runs in three games.

The Tigers need Javier Baez to get back to hitting. Baez had driven in eight runs in the team's seven-game offensive hot streak. He has a home run, two triples, and a double in that time while batting .348 in those games. Then, he went 0-11 with a walk and three strikeouts over the weekend. Meanwhile, Kerry Carpenter stayed hot. He has driven in six runs in his last ten games. He has two home runs and two doubles in that time frame while scoring five times.

This month, Carpenter is hitting .353. His on-base has been solid as well, sitting at .393 for the month. The hottest bat on the team as of late may belong to Matt Vierling. Vierling is hitting .400 this month with three home runs and six RBIs. His OBP is .500 so far this month and he has been on fire since rejoining the lineup mid-month.

Matthew Boyd will be on the hill today for the Tigers. He is 5-5 on the month with a 5.37 ERA. He had won his last two starts, the last time going six innings and giving up just two runs. Boyd faced the Rangers at the end of May. In that game he went six innings, giving up five hits and a home run, while surrendering five runs in a loss.

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers come in with the best offense in the major leagues. They are first in majors this year in runs, batting average, and second on-base percentage. They are third in slugging percentage as well. The Rangers are led by Adolis Garcia who is tied for second in the majors with 60 RBIs this season. He is also tied for 12th with 17 home runs on the season. This month, the RBIs have waned though. He has just 11 on the month with three home runs. Garcia also is struggling more at the plate. He is hitting just .259 on the month, but the biggest issue is strikeouts. He has struck out 27 times so far this month, including three times yesterday against the Yankees. It was the ninth time this month he has struck out multiple times in a game.

The hottest bat on the team belongs to Corey Seager. Seager has driven in 23 runs this month alone. He only has 46 RBIs all year, with half of them coming in June. Meanwhile, he has hit .380 this month, with 12 doubles and five home runs. He also has a .441 on-base percentage. Joining him in hitting well is Leody Taveras. Taveras has a .298 batting average on the year, which ranks him tenth in the majors. While the batting average has dropped some this month, with him hitting just .276, the power has gone up. He has just eight home runs on the year, but six of those have come this month. He has also driven in 13 runs while scoring 12 times.

The lefty Andrew Heaney will be on the mound today for the Rangers. He is 5-4 this year with a 3.98 ERA. Heaney has been better in his last two starts. He opened the month with two starts that saw him go just a combined eight innings while giving up seven runs. Since then, he has pitched 9.1 innings in two starts while giving up just three runs. His strike-out numbers have also found some consistency. He has struck out five batters in three of the last four games, with him striking out six in the other one. The Tigers are 21st in the majors in strikeouts per game. Over 6.5 strikeouts are currently at +102 on FanDuel. He has hit that only three times this year, but with the Tigers striking out so much, it may be worth a small play.

Final Tigers-Rangers Prediction & Pick

The Rangers have the pitching edge in this matchup, plus they have the edge on the offensive side as well. The Tigers' offense has gone back to their poor run pace. The Rangers could win this game by a lot if they can get some offense going. It was a struggle against the Yankees, but the Tigers do not have the same quality of pitching staff. There are good alternate lines available as well. Taking the Rangers -2.5 is at +134 right now, there is also a -.5 run line for the first five innings available at -144 on Fan Duel. Both of those could go nicely with this pick as well.

Final Tigers-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Rangers -1.5 (-110)